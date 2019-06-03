Millennial non-Christians more interested in Christianity than older generations - study

Staff writer
Unsplash

Millennial non-Christians are more likely than older non-Christians to be interested in spiritual issues, according to new research from Barna. 

In the 'Reviving Evangelism' study, nearly three quarters of non-Christian millennials said they had at least one conversation about their religious beliefs with a close friend or family in the past year, well above older non-Christians who said the same (52 per cent). 

Nearly two thirds (64 per cent) had spoken about their beliefs with a Christian, compared with 44 per cent of older non-Christians.

They were twice as likely to express a personal interest in Christianity (26 per cent against 16 per cent) and had more contact with people who attend church (35 per cent against 19 per cent). 

They were also more likely to have encountered evangelism on the street (30 per cent against 16 per cent).

(Unsplash/Shaun Frankland)

"They've also had much more personal experience with all kinds of evangelistic methods than older non-Christians, including through tracts (45 per cent vs 26 per cent)," Barna explained. 

The study was based on surveys carried out last year with 992 adults who identified as Christians and 1,001 non-Christians in the US. 

Other findings showed that while many non-Christians are open to speaking with their Christian peers about faith, they're not all satisfied with the conversations they have had. 

Just under two thirds of non-Christian and lapsed Christians (62 per cent) said they wanted to talk with a practicing Christian who "listens without judgment", but only a third (34 per cent) said they had experienced this. 

And while half said they wanted to discuss faith with someone who "does not force a conclusion", only a quarter (26 per cent) said this had happened with the Christians they knew.

Most Read

  1. Christians serious about tackling porn and human trafficking shouldn't watch Game of Thrones - Christine Caine

  2. As Boris Johnson is summoned to court, we should all be worried

  3. 'I'm at a loss to know where this comes from' - bishop responds to transgender accusations

  4. What the UK population will look like by 2061 under hard, soft or no Brexit scenarios

  5. How can the church communicate God's love to people who have 'switched off'?

More News

  1. brexit

    From King Saul to milkshakes in a few hundred words

  2. church-of-the-holy-sepulchre

    Multi-million pound restoration of Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre moves ahead

  3. church

    Nearly one in 10 Protestant Americans left church over sexual abuse concerns - study

  4. help

    Does God really love you when the hard times roll in?

  5. naomi-scott

    Aladdin star Naomi Scott: 'My faith is just a part of who I am'

  6. norma-mccorvey

    A forgotten voice in the Alabama abortion debate

  7. weddings

    Church gives away free weddings to dozens of cohabiting couples