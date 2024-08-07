Memorial service held for Southport victim

Staff writer

(Photo: Sky News)

There were moving scenes at St Patrick's Church on Tuesday as the family of a nine-year-old girl killed in a knife attack in Southport came together to remember her. 

The church was full for the memorial service held for Alice da Silva Aguiar, who was killed alongside Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July.

The service was led by Fr John Heneghan and tributes were read out in both English and Portuguese. Prayers were said for the three girls. 

Alice's headteacher at Churchtown Primary, Jinnie Payne, described her as "amazing, caring and confident". 

"If you were having a bad day and you needed someone - Alice would be there to help you," she said. 

A message read out for the family said, "We love you Alice, Your smile is extremely contagious and full of joy. You never fail to uplift everyone's mood."

Alice's funeral is to be held on Sunday. 

A 17 year old has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 attempted murders and possession of a curved kitchen knife. The suspect was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire.

Most Read

  1. paris-olympics

    Olympics opening ceremony criticised over 'offensive' drag queen Last Supper parody

  2. the-nelons

    Three members of beloved gospel group die in plane crash

  3. paris-olympics

    Christian leaders in France and UK speak out against 'mockery of Christianity' at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

  4. elon-musk

    Elon Musk says he's a 'cultural Christian'

  5. archaeology

    Archaeologists find evidence of red dye mentioned 25 times in Bible

  6. perth-scotland

    Scotland's Christians feel excluded, survey finds

More News

  1. riots

    Church leaders call for end to disorder

  2. the-last-supper

    What makes Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' a timeless masterpiece?

  3. james

    Who wrote the Epistle of James and why is he important?

  4. claire-brennan

    Northern Ireland: first prosecution for prayer inside abortion clinic buffer zone

  5. rievaulx-abbey

    The revival at Rievaulx: a walk through one of England's finest abbeys

  6. the-church-of-the-flagellation-in-jerusalem

    'Disturbing rise' in attacks on Christians in Holy Land