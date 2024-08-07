Memorial service held for Southport victim

There were moving scenes at St Patrick's Church on Tuesday as the family of a nine-year-old girl killed in a knife attack in Southport came together to remember her.

The church was full for the memorial service held for Alice da Silva Aguiar, who was killed alongside Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July.

The service was led by Fr John Heneghan and tributes were read out in both English and Portuguese. Prayers were said for the three girls.

Alice's headteacher at Churchtown Primary, Jinnie Payne, described her as "amazing, caring and confident".

"If you were having a bad day and you needed someone - Alice would be there to help you," she said.

A message read out for the family said, "We love you Alice, Your smile is extremely contagious and full of joy. You never fail to uplift everyone's mood."

Alice's funeral is to be held on Sunday.

A 17 year old has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 attempted murders and possession of a curved kitchen knife. The suspect was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire.