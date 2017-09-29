Meghan McCain lands co-host gig on 'The View'

"The View" cast are featured in this photo. Facebook/TheView

Meghan McCain has landed a new gig as a part of the panel of ABC's "The View." The former Fox News host will join the show as a regular co-host this coming October.

According to Variety, the daughter of former presidential candidate John McCain has officially signed on to work with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris and Sunny Hostin as a regular co-host on the show. She was hired not too long after she decided to quit her job at Fox News.

It was just right on time that ABC decided to hire her, as they also recently ended their contract with Jedidiah Bila. The network, however, has refused to make any statement regarding the hiring of McCain.

Moreover, the publication's source said that McCain was able to get the job because producers of the show were looking for someone who has a strong and conservative approach to current events. The famous daytime talk show used to have that with Elizabeth Hasselbeck, who parted ways with "The View" in 2013.

"The View" is said to have been in its glory days with Hasselbeck spitting out words that would cause tension in the panel. It was kind of chaotic with all their opinions clashing but the ratings were definitely high. This is something that the show's producers would love to see again and they felt McCain was the perfect fit.

Being a Republican with liberal views is something that will stir up the pot in terms of discussions and debates in the panel as they all address social and political issues. Another thing about McCain is that she is very vocal, which will make the show even more interesting.

Stay tuned for the next episodes of "The View," airing weekdays at 11 a.m. EDT.