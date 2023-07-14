Matt Redman alleges 'first-hand' experience of Mike Pilavachi's 'harmful behaviours'

Grammy Award-winning worship artist Matt Redman has written a lengthy Facebook post in which he alleges to have experienced "first-hand" the "harmful behaviours" being reported about Soul Survivor founder Mike Pilavachi.

Redman, known for hits like "10,000 Reasons", made the disclosure after Pilavachi announced this week that he was resigning as Associate Pastor of the Watford church.

He had already been suspended since May after an investigation into allegations about his conduct was launched the month before by the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team (NST) and the Diocese of St Albans.

Redman, who helped found Soul Survivor and formerly served there as a worship leader, said he had "spent years" trying to heal from his time at the church.

He disclosed that both he and his wife Beth had spoken to the investigating team and alleged that they and others had previously reported concerns about Pilavachi but were "ignored, patronised or gaslit" by the church's leadership.

In his Facebook post, Redman said he sympathised with people who only had a good experience of Soul Survivor "but there are victims here - and the number of people who have come forward to the safeguarding investigation is now a loud and clear alarm-bell that cannot be ignored".

"I feel particularly strongly on this issue as I myself experienced first-hand the harmful behaviours that have been described," he said.

"I had not intended to disclose this on social media, but much of the recent narrative following Mike's statement has compelled me to do so. I have spent years trying to fully heal from my time at Soul Survivor - and, painfully, I now know this to be the case for a lot of other people too.

"It's not appropriate for me to comment in further detail at this time, and instead I have testified directly to the ongoing investigation.

"One very important thing I would like to note though - a good number of those who have spoken to the investigation, including my wife Beth and myself, had come forward previously at the time of being mistreated - but were ignored, patronised or gaslit by those in leadership.

"Historically there has been a failure of care in this area by those in authority at Soul Survivor - which makes this current moment even more critical to get right."

He said that the Church as a whole had "some learning to do in this area" and that there was a need to hold ministries and leaders, no matter how gifted, to account.

"No one is expecting perfect leaders. Brokenness is part of our human condition. And we are all advocates for grace and redemption. But accountability is so key in these moments - especially for those who have taken on the role of leadership in the Church," he said.

"It simply cannot be that if a ministry is particularly fruitful, or a leader is particularly gifted, or we ourselves have benefitted from that ministry, then we are willing to turn a blind-eye to the mistreatment of others under their care.

"Sadly we have all seen such scenarios play out before - and as the Church we have some learning to do in this area."

It has been alleged that Pilavachi participated in full-body oil massages in his bedroom and wrestling matches with young men in his church, as well as "toxic behaviour" and "horrible cruelty and obsession" with certain young men.

Announcing his resignation earlier this week, Pilavachi asked for forgiveness from anyone he had hurt.

"I have taken this step because the Church needs to heal and I have realised that my continued presence will hinder that process," he said.

"I seek forgiveness from any whom I have hurt during the course of my ministry. I have, on advice, made no comment on the allegations and will not make any further public comment as I do not believe it would be good for anyone if I took part in a trial by media or social media."

He added: "I pray for God's blessing on the Church it has been a privilege and joy to serve these past 30 years."

Anyone with concerns relating to the investigation are being asked to contact the NST on safeguarding@churchofengland.org. For other concerns, they can contact thirtyone:eight on 0303 003 1111, or the Safe Spaces helpline on 0300 303 1056.