Matt Redman releases new album 'Let There Be Wonder'

Matt Redman says he wants to see more Christians declare the name of Jesus and "not just speak generically about who God is" as he launches his new album.

"Let There Be Wonder" was released on Friday by Integrity Music and features songs co-written with respected Christian worship artists like Phil Wickham, Jason Ingram and Hillsong's Joel Houston.

It was recorded live at the Free Chapel in Orange County, California, and is a collection of 12 songs reflecting on the hope Jesus can bring to a world where so many experience chaos, death and despair.

It's in this context that Redman said wants to see Christians be bold in speaking about Jesus.

"I think there's a need in our society and in church to absolutely name Him, to not just speak generically about who God is but to put a name on Him and to declare it and to say it - to sing the name of Jesus," he said.

Reflecting on the album, he said the songs "encapsulate a lot of what has been in my heart when it comes to worship in these last few years."

"Worship songs will never be able to paint the full picture of God's glory, but it's so important that we aim high and give our best effort to conveying Him as fully as we can," he said.

"When we do this, it's much more honouring to God, and it's much more helpful for us. My hope and prayer for this new record is that we'd find ourselves caught up in the life-giving worship of the true and living God. Let there be wonder!"

Redman was born and raised in the UK but now lives in southern California with his wife Beth and their five children.

He is the winner of two Grammy Awards and his praise anthem "10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)" is sung in churches around the world.