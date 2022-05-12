Martyn Percy quits the Church of England after long-running dispute

Former Christ Church Dean, Martyn Percy, has announced his decision to leave the Church of England, calling it an "unsafe place to work".

Percy was dean of both the Oxford University college and cathedral until last month.

He agreed to step down from his position after a settlement was reached in February, ending a long-running displute with the governing body following a safeguarding complaint.

Speaking to The Times at the weekend, Percy said that the dispute had pushed him to the brink of suicide and caused him to have a "pretty serious breakdown", which he said was "largely triggered by" the Bishop of Oxford.

He has now announced in the June edition of Prospect magazine that he is to leave the Church of England altogether.

In his article, he said the Bishop of Oxford "has no accountability, save only to God", and described a "culture of bullying and harassment afflicting many clergy".

"In the face of... partisanship, failure to neutrally manage conflicts of interest, double standards and incompetence in the CoE's safeguarding, I finally took a decision: to leave the Church," he wrote.

"Though I have been ordained for more than 30 years, and continue with my faith in God, the Church of England has destroyed any trust I might have had in it. It is an unsafe place to work."

He said that safeguarding in the Church of England was in a "parlous state" and that millions were being wasted on procedures that "lack the professional standards one would find in other spheres".

He decried the "catastrophic errors" made in the handling of other cases, including London priest, Alan Griffin, who took his own life after unsubstantiated claims of child abuse. The Church of England later admitted that its failings in the handling of this case "led to unreasonable pressures" on Griffin.

Percy, 59, condemned the current system for dealing with complaints and said "that the Church of England lacks transparency, accountability, external scrutiny and, as far as I am concerned, integrity".

"Victims of abuse often wait years for investigation or due process; somebody accused of unspecified abuse might never work again," he said.

"There are no corrective measures in place and there is no mechanism for appeal. The CoE sets and marks its own homework—and awards itself top grades."

The Diocese of Oxford said in a statement, "The Bishop of Oxford and many others have gone to considerable lengths to care for Martyn in his four year dispute with Christ Church and to ensure fair treatment of all involved.

"This has included the offer of conversations about future ministry and a way of marking his departure.

"Much of what has happened has been inaccurately played out by supporters of Martyn in the media and online. Many people have been left damaged and hurt by their campaigns."