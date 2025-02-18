Majority of US teens 'motivated' to know about Jesus

Robert Parr

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new survey has suggested that the vast majority of American teens have at least a passing interest in knowing more about Jesus.

The survey, conducted by Barna Research, found that 77% of American teenagers are motivated to learn about Jesus, with 52% "very" motivated and the remaining 25% merely "somewhat" motivated to know Jesus.

Ten per cent said they were not motivated to know Jesus at all, while 6% reported being "somewhat unmotivated", with the remaining 7% claiming to be "unsure".

Barna described the results as "encouraging news", saying it was a sign that despite hesitation to go to church, there is "curiosity about spiritual matters".

Barna called on church leaders to "create spaces for open dialogue where teens can explore their questions about Jesus without pressure", saying that the apparent willingness to learn about Jesus signals a "significant opportunity for meaningful engagement".

The group said, "It's also crucial to understand that while teens express interest in Jesus, they may approach faith differently than previous generations. Furthermore, authenticity and relevance are key. Be prepared to address difficult questions honestly and demonstrate how Jesus and the Bible relate to the world we live in today."

Previous research by Barna has suggested that faith background of teens has an impact on who or what they trust most as a source to learn about Jesus.

Among "committed Christian teens", the most trusted source is the Bible itself, with 95% considering it a trustworthy source. This figure falls to 71% among "nominal Christian teens" and to 49% per cent among non-Christian teens.

Nominal teens place as much trust in family members as they do the Bible, while among non-Christian teens, the most trusted source for learning about Jesus, at 53%, is themselves.

Interestingly, non-Christian teens generally view Christians or church leaders as the least reliable source of information about Jesus, with only 40% considering them trustworthy.

