Legal action launched over abortion clinic buffer zones in Bournemouth

A legal challenge is being mounted after buffer zones were introduced around an abortion clinic in Bournemouth.

The legal action is being taken by Livia Tossici-Bolt, leader of 40 Days for Life Bournemouth, with the support of the Christian Legal Centre.

Miss Tossici-Bolt is pursuing a statutory review of the decision by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council to impose a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) banning prayer and offers of support to women up to 150m outside a local clinic run by the British Pregnancy Advisory Group.

The ban also covers reading from the Bible, making the sign of the cross, counselling and providing information.

Miss Tossici-Bolt has recently claimed that she was moved on from praying outside the exclusion zone by two community officers patrolling the area.

She said that the vigils are peaceful and that the PSPO is "unlawful, discriminatory and unethical".

Launching the legal claim, she said: "Everyone must have the freedom to pray quietly in a public place. Everyone must have the freedom to give and to receive information. I, and my group of volunteers, would never dream of doing something that causes intimidation and harassment and I find it extremely concerning that unfounded accusations of such reprehensible behaviour have been used for ideological gains to discredit genuine humanitarian endeavours."

She continued, "By imposing this PSPO, the BCP council is preventing women coerced into abortion from being reached and helped, and denying women and couples in difficult circumstances the possibility of receiving independent information and supportive alternatives to abortion.

"We believe what the council has done is unlawful, discriminatory and unethical and we are determined to fight for justice."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "The effect of the PSPO is to criminalise 40 Days' activities in Bournemouth and to create an area where no discussion of abortion or even prayer relating to abortion, is permitted.

"There is no evidence whatsoever to show that anyone is being harassed outside abortion clinics. The truth is quite the opposite. It is the abortion supporters who intimidate and harass and do not permit any dissenting viewpoint.

"Following the introduction of Pills by Post at home abortions, the offer of help to women outside abortion clinics is one of the few lifelines left to those who feel helpless and coerced into going through with an abortion.

"Buffer zones are an oppressive part of the current culture which force consent and silence dissent. The saddest thing of all is that we are actually talking about human lives.

"We stand with 40 Days for Life as they seek justice in this case. We call on MPs and the government to halt the introduction of repressive and draconian buffer zones across the UK."