'Leatherface' reviews: Critics tease plot twist to iconic killer's identity

Screenshot from the slasher film "Leatherface." YouTube/Lionsgate

The reviews are out for Lionsgate's slasher-horror movie "Leatherface" which critics say has interesting plot twists to the identity of the famous cinematic killer.

The remake of the iconic movie "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" currently has an 83 percent rating on RottenTomatoes which is a website that calculates the average score based on the grades of a number of movie reviews. The feedback was generally favorable and here are what some critics had to say.

Anton Bitel from SciFiNow teased that the movie will keep the viewer guessing on who the real killer is. He wrote, "The film becomes a kind of whodunnit, or whowilldoit, as we try to second-guess which character will eventually put on the skin mask, and come of age from juvenile delinquent to adult family butcher and human meat chef."

According to the official synopsis of the horror film, the youngest child of the Sawyer family is sentenced to a mental hospital after the mysterious death of the sheriff's daughter. After 10 years at the institution, he kidnaps a nurse and escapes from the hospital with three other mental inmates. It is hinted that the real killer could be anyone of the mental inmates including the Sawyer family member.

Stephen Dalton from the Hollywood Reporter praised the unpredictable twists of the movie. He expressed, "The gory carnage is sparingly but vividly staged, the suspense-driven plot twisty enough to tax the brain."

Kim Newman of Screen International lauded the latest remake of the horror franchise. He wrote, "This eighth entry is above average for its attenuated series."

Critics agree that the slasher film promises to provide some interesting twists and angles regarding the killer's identity with just the right amount of gore and carnage.

"Leatherface" will debut on DirectTV exclusively on Sept. 21. It will be followed by a limited theater run and video-on-demand release later on Oct. 20.