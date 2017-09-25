Kylie Jenner pregnant at 20, expecting baby girl with Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant and Travis Scott is the father. Speculation has been spreading all over the internet after a photo of the 20-year-old reality star seemingly showing off her baby bump was spotted online.

According to TMZ, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star started telling her friends about her pregnancy during the Day N Night Fest held in Anaheim, California earlier this month. The publication added that her current boyfriend and possible father of her baby is telling the same thing to his friends.

There are also reports saying that Scott told their friends they are having a girl and how this baby will change their lives.

Some people still don't believe that this is true however, the Kylie Lip Kit founder recently posted a Snapchat photo revealing her baby bump as she is surrounded by her friends. Just Jared also reported about the photo of Jenner flaunting her baby bump on Snapchat.

In case fans haven't noticed, Jenner has only been posting social media photos that show her chest and above.

The couple has been dating since April of this year. This is not the first time that the 20-year-old reality TV star was rumored to be pregnant. She also experienced the same rumor while still dating her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga. However, back then, there were no pictures to prove that she was actually carrying a baby.

As for Tyga's reaction regarding his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy with another man, TMZ has posted a photo of a screenshot of Tyga's Snapchat post which had a caption on it that said, "Hell nah that's my kid," followed by four devil emojis. Based on his caption, it is hard to tell if he is bitter or relieved about the kid not being his.

Jenner and Scott have yet to comment on this issue. Not a single word from their reps has been released to the press as well.