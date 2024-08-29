Kamala Harris sets out vision for presidency in message to church

(CP) Vice President Kamala Harris quoted from the Gospel of Luke when giving a message to the African Methodist Episcopal Church, saying that her campaign is "focused on the future."

In a video message given to the AME Church General Conference on Tuesday, the Democrat presidential nominee commended the historically black denomination for its efforts to get people registered to vote.

"Organizing souls to the polls, making sure your members are registered and ready to vote," she observed. "Because, of course, we all know that this is the most consequential election of our lifetime."

Harris said that the United States faces "a choice between two very different visions for the future of our nation," with her campaign being "focused on the future" while the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump and his campaign are "focused on the past."

"We are not going back," Harris stated. "We are fighting for a future where no child has to grow up in poverty, where every senior can retire with dignity, and every person has the opportunity to own a home, start a business, and build intergenerational wealth."

"A future with affordable health care, affordable child care and paid leave, and a future where we protect our most fundamental freedoms and rights, including the freedom to worship."

Harris went on to quote Luke 1:79, which describes faith as having the power "to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace."

"In moments such as this, faith guides us forward," she continued. "Faith in the promise of America. Freedom, opportunity, and justice. Not for some, but for all."

Harris' remarks came as part of the AME Church's 52nd Quadrennial Session of the General Conference, held Aug. 21-28 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

General Conference Commission Chair Bishop James L. Davis greeted attendees, stating that "we are at a defining moment in the history of our church and our world."

"I hope that our combined energy, commitment, and dedication to God's plan for us as agents of liberation and social justice for all humankind, will lead us to re-imagine transformations for empowering and developing clergy and lay for the next phase of this journey," said Davis.

"May God grant us wisdom and courage to lead the church He placed in our hands in the direction He wants it to go for embracing all members of the human family."

Last month, President Joe Biden announced that he was not going to run for reelection, and endorsed Harris as his replacement as the Democratic Party's nominee for president.

Earlier this month, Harris officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party, having secured enough support from delegates even though she had not received a single vote during the primary season.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads and listens; who is realistic, practical and has common sense," she stated during her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

"It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done, guided by optimism and faith, to fight for this country we love, to fight for the ideals we cherish and to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth: the privilege and pride of being an American."

