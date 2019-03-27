Justin Bieber says God's grace is 'reliable' as he works on some 'deep rooted issues'

Reuters Justin Bieber asked for prayers recently

Weeks after asking fans for prayers, Justin Bieber says he still isn't ready to make music as he works on "repairing some of the deep rooted issues" he has been struggling with recently.

Earlier this month, the Canadian pop star asked for prayer on Instagram while admitting he was "struggling a lot" and "just feeling super disconnected and weird".

The committed Christian and Hillsong regular said: "I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks."

Several of his close pastor friends responded to the post with words of encouragement, among them his close friend and Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz, who wrote: "You've got this."

In a new update to fans on Monday, Bieber said he wasn't ready get back into the studio just yet as he takes time to work on himself and his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

"I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour," Bieber wrote.

He continued: "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.

"Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health."

Bieber reassured fans that his long-term plan was to return to music and that in spite of his recent struggles, he was trusting in God to see him through.

"My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable, his love is supernatural, his grace is that reliable ... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not, the king said so," he said.

"I will come with a vengeance believe that."

Bieber tied the knot with Hailey, a model and the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, last September. In an honest Vogue interview, the pair talked about how they had decided to abstain from sex until they were married.

Explaining their decision to the magazine, Bieber said he had a "legitimate problem with sex" in the past and that abstaining had helped him to feel closer to God.

"[God] doesn't ask us not to have sex for Him because He wants rules and stuff," Bieber told Vogue.

"He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain.

"I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that."

He added: "I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior."