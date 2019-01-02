Justin Bieber alludes to Christian faith in new face tattoo

(Instagram/Justin Bieber) Justin Bieber with his good friend Pastor Judah Smith

Justin Bieber has added to his extensive collection of tattoos with a new facial inking that alludes to his Christian faith.

His tattooist JonBoy, real name Jonathan Valena, showed off the pop star's latest inking on his Instagram page on New Year's Day.

For his newest tattoo, Bieber has opted for the word 'Grace' above his right eyebrow.

The 'Sorry' singer has over 50 tattoos and many of them draw inspiration from his Christian faith.

He has at least two crosses, a tiny one next to his left eye and a much larger one on his chest.

On his torso, he has the words 'Purpose' and 'Forgive' and a dove. In the same area, he also has the words 'Son of God' written in giant letters.

One of his first inkings was 'Yeshua', the Hebrew word for Jesus, which he had added to his side in the same place as his dad Jeremy.

In addition to showing off his Christian faith in his body art, Beiber has frequently spoken about it in interviews and Instagram posts.

When he announced his engagement to model Hailey Baldwin in July last year, he told his 103m Instagram followers, 'Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? [SIC]'

He also quoted Proverbs 18:22 from the NKJV, 'He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!'

'This is the year of favor!!!!' he added.

After they tied the knot, he shared his delight at celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a married man and said he was trying to be more like Jesus.

'Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!,' he said.

'Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient ! [SIC].'