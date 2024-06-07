Jürgen Moltmann remembered as among most significant Protestant theologians of 20th century

(CP) Renowned German theologian and professor, Jürgen Moltmann, celebrated for his profound impact on Protestant theology, died on Monday. He was 98.

Moltmann was born on April 8, 1926, in Hamburg, Germany, into a non-religious family, Church Times reported.

His works transformed modern Christian thought, particularly through his approaches to the doctrine of the Trinity and political theology. Moltmann's theological journey began under dire circumstances that shaped his influential career. Captured during World War II, Moltmann found his faith while confined in a British prisoner-of-war camp, as noted by The Telegraph.

This transformative period led him to pursue a theological education at the University of Göttingen, eventually guiding him toward an academic and pastoral vocation that challenged and invigorated Protestant thought globally.

His academic tenure at the University of Tübingen, where he served as professor of systematic theology from 1963 to 1994, was marked by the publication of seminal works that resonated beyond the confines of theological academia.

His writings, including Theology of Hope and The Crucified God, are celebrated for their insightful integration of Christian doctrine with pressing social issues, thus bridging the gap between sacred theology and secular concerns.

A member of the Evangelical Church in Germany, Moltmann's theology was heavily influenced by his early experiences in the war and his subsequent capture, which brought him face-to-face with human suffering and the need for a hopeful vision of the future.

His work consistently emphasized hope as a dynamic, living force within Christian eschatology, arguing that God's promise of salvation is an active and present reality in the world. This perspective gained substantial traction among theologians globally, reshaping Protestant theology's engagement with contemporary social issues.

Throughout his career, Moltmann maintained a focus on the practical implications of theology. His commitment to social justice was evident in his involvement with peace movements and his advocacy for human rights, particularly during the turbulent 1960s and 1970s. His theological insights were instrumental in the development of Liberation Theology in Latin America and significantly influenced discussions on civil rights and social equity across continents.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Moltmann continued to publish influential works such as God in Creation and The Way of Jesus Christ, which addressed issues of ecology, feminism and antisemitism, reflecting his broad thematic engagement and interdisciplinary approach. His retirement in 1994 did not end his active participation in theological debates; he continued to write and lecture, contributing to theological education globally until his final book, The Living God and the Fullness of Life, in 2014.

Moltmann's contributions were not limited to his writings and public speeches; his personal experiences and the relationships he forged reflected his theological principles. His marriage to Elisabeth Moltmann-Wendel, a noted feminist theologian, also highlighted his progressive stance on gender equality in theological discourse.

Moltmann's role in the global theological community involved extensive lecturing and participation in interfaith dialogues, where he emphasized the need for a theology that was responsive to the sufferings of humanity while being hopeful about the future. His dialogues often touched on controversial issues, challenging both theological and secular assumptions, wrote an author at Gospel Coalition's blog, Themelios.

