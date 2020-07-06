JK Rowling criticises hormone therapy and surgery for transgender young people

JK Rowling has said she is prepared to speak out about her concerns over transgender ideology and medical treatment even if it means risking her reputation.

The Harry Potter author became embroiled in another war of words on Twitter over the weekend after liking a tweet criticising some of the medical treatment being offered to young people suffering from gender dysphoria.

The tweet called hormone prescriptions "the new antidepressants" and said they were being offered to youngsters out of "pure laziness" by medical practitioners "who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people's minds".

Rowling then added her own thoughts to the debate.

"Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests," she wrote.

"Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function."

She added that she wasn't bothered if people don't like her as a result of her views.

"None of that may trouble you or disturb your belief in your own righteousness. But if so, I can't pretend I care much about your bad opinion of me," she wrote.

Her latest comments follow an earlier row over her views on transgenderism when she criticised an article that referred to "people who menstruate".

She responded to a fierce backlash over her comments with a 4,000-word essay in which she said the article had used "degrading language" towards women.

Last year, she was criticised when she came out in support of Maya Forstater, a charity worker who lost her job after she criticised government plans to reform gender recognition laws.

Critics of Rowling include the stars of the Harry Potter movies, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne.