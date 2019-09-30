'Jerusalem' voted UK's favourite hymn

Jerusalem is the nation's favourite hymn, according to viewers of BBC One's Songs of Praise.

The hymn, based on an 1803 poem by William Blake and set to music by Sir Hubert Parry in 1916, topped a poll of viewers who were asked to choose from 100 hymns that have featured in the show over the last five years.

The top 10 were unveiled during Sunday's episode hosted by Aled Jones. Coming after Jerusalem were the enduring favourites How Great Thou Art in second place and In Christ Alone in third.

It has been six years since Songs of Praise last polled viewers on their favourite hymn. This year's results mark a big jump in popularity for Jerusalem, which in 2013's poll did not even make the top 10.

The special episode featured a performance by co-host and Welsh mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins of Dear Lord and Father of Mankind in St David's Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Abide With Me, coming in fifth place in the poll, was sung by the Kingdom Choir, which rose to prominence after performing at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Popular Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell sang In Christ Alone, by Keith Getty and Stuart Townend, from the Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the song's popularity in the poll, Getty said, "We are honoured to be included in this illustrious list.

"The true story of In Christ Alone is that I found an unpaid electricity bill in my office and on the back of it I had written a melody, and played it, and recorded it and then sent it to Stuart Townend - a couple of months later we had In Christ Alone and the rest is history."

The Songs of Praise special was filmed at De Montfort Hall in Leicester. Other guests on the show included Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery, Black Panther actress Sope Aluko and classical singer Russell Watson.

The top 10 hymns of 2019 in full are: