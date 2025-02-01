JD Vance versus Rory Stewart on the meaning of 'love your neighbour'

Christians and politicians have been in uproar after US Vice-President JD Vance advocated for a hierarchy of 'loving your neighbour' that prioritises family and nation.

A debate has raged on social media about Vance's belief that prioritising those closer to us is a "Christian concept". Even UK politicians like Rory Stewart have waded in, prompting a quip from the VP that he has an average IQ.

The clip of Vance's interview with Fox News was shared on social media and has so far received 125,000 'likes': "There is an old school – and I think it's a very Christian concept - you love your family and then you love your neighbour, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then after that, you can focus and prioritise the rest of the world," the VP said.

"A lot of the far left has completely inverted that. They seem to hate their own country, and care more about people outside their own borders. That is no way to run a society."

There has been a heated debate on X about the comments from a series of high-profile Christians, Catholics and politicians on both sides of the political divide.

Rory Stewart, the liberal former Conservative MP, wrote in response: "A bizarre take on John 15:12-13 - less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love."

However, Stewart is incorrect that Vance's words derive from that chapter of John, as the VP pointed out in a reply: "Just google 'ordo amoris' (which means 'order of loves' in Latin).

Doing so reveals that Vance's statement was based on teaching from church fathers through the ages, such as St Augustine in City of God. St Thomas Aquinas expanded the idea. Philosopher David McPherson shared a passage from Aquinas saying "we ought to be most beneficent towards those who are most closely connected to us".

Such teaching is given more weight in Catholic circles, and many commentators pointed out that it is related to the Catholic Social Teaching principle of "subsidiarity", although there were Catholics, evangelicals, and others on both sides of the heated social media debate.

McPherson elaborated: "Glad to see people debating the 'order of love.'" His more balanced comment on Aquinas was that it "acknowledges special obligations to family and fellow citizens, while also acknowledging Good Samaritan cases, but without resolving our political questions."

Vance continued in his riposte to Stewart: "Aside from that, the idea that there isn't a hierarchy of obligations violates basic common sense. Does Rory really think his moral duties to his own children are the same as his duties to a stranger who lives thousands of miles away? Does anyone?"

Left-wing critics

Vance's comments were met with derision from left-leaning Christians on X. Apologist Randal Rauser wrote: "JD Vance is brazenly teaching a false gospel. The Christian concept is Love God and neighbour where 'neighbour' is the tax collector, leper, woman of Cana, anyone you are least likely to want to love. MAGA is an anti-christ gospel."

Meanwhile, the Baptist News wrote that Vance is "getting schooled by theologians over his inverted theology". The news outlet cited the pro-LGBT priest James Martin, theologian Joash Thomas, and pastor Zack Lambert as criticising Vance's comments as un-Christian. Many cited the parable of the Good Samaritan, which has a clear message from Jesus that we must care for someone from a different community.

Conservative defenders

To say Vance was "schooled" seems an exaggeration however, because prestigious Christians with more conservative values were quick to defend Vance and criticise Stewart, citing Bible verses and historic teaching themselves.

Political philosopher John Milbank wrote: "I'm afraid that JD Vance totally trounces Rory Stewart here," while Catholic philosophy academic Edward Feser wrote: "The Vice President has St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas, and indeed the entire mainstream Christian and natural law traditions on his side. His critics have, on their side, woolly liberal bromides and foot-stomping." He added in a further post that the belief we have the same duties to all people on the planet is a consequence of "radical individualism".

Staunch evangelicals also supported Vance. "Except he's right," writes Jamie Bambrick, editor of Clear Truth Media, in response to Stewart. "It's called the ordo amoris and it's a well-known concept, taught in the Bible, where you are to care for your own family before other families, the household of God before the wider world, and yes, your own nation before others."

Along with other Christians, Bambrick cited several Bible verses to support Vance's point, including: 1 Timothy 5:8: "But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever." And also Galatians 6:10: "So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith."

Other passages raised in support of Vance were Mark 7:11-13 where Jesus clearly teaches against neglecting parents in need.

Other religions were brought up in the debate. Khaled Hassan said: "If you truly knew anything about most cultures in the world, you'd know that the same concept exists in Islam, Judaism, and pretty much every other culture/faith group... you're arguing against one of the most sensible concepts known to man!"

The fact that there can be such very different interpretations of the core teachings of Christianity must confuse many. Perhaps it is a sign that politics is the main lens by which many people interpret scripture, which should give believers of all political persuasions pause for thought.

Vance gave a cutting final response to Stewart on Thursday: "I've said before and I'll say it again: the problem with Rory and people like him is that he has an IQ of 110 and thinks he has an IQ of 130. This false arrogance drives so much elite failure over the last 40 years."

Heather Tomlinson is a freelance Christian writer. Find more of her work at https://heathertomlinson.substack.com or via X (twitter) @heathertomli