India's Christians pray and fast as violence intensifies

Christians in India spent the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination fasting and praying for unity.

Gandhi, respected as a man of peace and nonviolence, was assassinated on 30 January 1948.

The anniversary coincided with a cross-denominational day of prayer in Indian capital New Delhi as violence against Christians and other religious minorities continues to increase.

The violence is being fuelled by a form of Hindu nationalism that equates the religion with being Indian.

Anti-conversion laws are also a factor in the increased persecution, with critics saying they have led to false accusations against Christians.

Open Doors ranks India tenth on its World Watch List of the 50 worst countries for persecution.

It said that that violence against Christians in the country has risen "dramatically", and that even in states where there are no anti-conversion laws, Christians have been arrested for evangelistic activities.

Dr David Landrum, director of Advocacy for Open Doors UK & Ireland said: "Indian Christians love their homeland and are as much Indian as their fellow Hindu citizens.

"They want to be able to live in peace and security and be able to choose their faith.

"On Sunday, the anniversary of Gandhi's assassination, Christians in India remembered his mantra of truth, sacrifice, non-violence, selfless service and cooperation."