India's Christians feel 'fear and anxiety' about 2025

Christians in India are fearful that persecution will continue to increase this year, a religious freedom organisation has said.

Release International said in its new 'Persecution Trends' report that Christians in India started 2025 with feelings of "fear and anxiety" about the current state of religious freedom in their country.

Partners of Release speculate that the increase in persecution has been driven by Hindu extremist retaliation at losses suffered by the ruling BJP party in last year's general election, although anti-conversion laws in numerous states are also making life difficult.

"Nationwide it is estimated that 3,000 Christian leaders and pastors are held in various jails under these charges," Release International partners said.

The last 12 months have been hard for India's Christian minority, with reports of physical and emotional abuse, harassment against pastors, false imprisonment, and the destruction of church buildings.

They are fearful that this year will bring more violence, particularly against Christian women and girls, and that the authorities will make it increasingly difficult for Christians to meet freely.

"Already restrictions are increasing, with some Christians barred from doing business, travelling on public transport or even drawing water from village wells," said a Release partner.

Christians in neighbouring Pakistan are faring even worse, with local partners saying that persecution against Christians is "increasing day by day". This is being blamed in part on the radicalisation of young people which reportedly includes teaching them how to file complaints against Christians. The conflict in the Middle East has also had a knock-on effect as Christians are perceived as being pro-Israel.

"Young Muslims are being taught and trained as extremists. This ideology is increasing hatred, discrimination and persecution against Christians in Pakistan," said a Release partner.

Other countries mentioned in the report include Nigeria where Christians in some parts of the country live in constant fear of attacks.

Release International partners said: "Nigeria has been recognised as one of the most dangerous places to be a Christian, with over 8,000 Christians reportedly killed in 2023 alone because of their faith. And over four million refugees, mostly Christian farmers, have been displaced due to violence ... Christians in Nigeria are to expect more violence, death, kidnappings and displacement in 2025."

In war-torn Ukraine, Christians in occupied territories have become "underground believers" after their buildings were seized, Release said, while in Eritrea some 400 believers are believed to be in prison for their faith, around half of whom were arrested within the last two years alone. In China, Christians report the biggest crackdown on religious freedom since the Cultural Revolution.

Paul Robinson, Release International's CEO, said, "The picture is clear and consistent in many of the countries highlighted in our report. The persecution of Christians continues, and is increasing. Christians in the UK need to be aware, and need to express their love and care for their fellow Christians."