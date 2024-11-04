'I was only 7 when Idi Amin arrested my father': the Christian man using education to make disciples in Uganda

I was just seven years old when Idi Amin's soldiers arrested my father. He was a pastor in a small village in Luweero, Central Uganda and during that time, Christians were seen as a threat to Amin's regime. His government persecuted believers, arresting, torturing, and even killing those who stood firm in their faith. My father was one of them. I remember being afraid, watching our community live in constant fear of military brutality. The bush war tore families apart, left homes in ruins and took the lives of thousands of Ugandans. It was in this environment, amidst chaos and oppression, that I first encountered Jesus.

Growing up, I was raised in a Christian family. Despite the hardships, my parents faithfully taught me about God and at primary school, through the Scripture Union, I gave my life to Christ. I was fifteen, the war had ended, but we were still struggling. My parents could barely afford to send me to school. It's a reality many children in Uganda face — education is a luxury, not a guarantee. I was fortunate enough to complete secondary school but when it came time for higher education, the doors seemed closed. My family simply didn't have the means to support me any further.

But, not for the first time, God paved the way for me, this time by providing an opportunity with Kiwoko Hospital, a Christian medical facility offering bursaries to young people like me. In 1994, I enrolled in their nursing programme and later trained as a pharmacist. Kiwoko was more than just a hospital, it had a heart for mission, and I soon found myself preaching the gospel to patients and staff. On weekends we would go out to the nearby villages sharing the good news.

But something troubled me. Though people were initially giving their lives to Christ, there was no follow up to continue their discipleship. The local churches were overwhelmed, and most pastors lacked the training to guide new believers. It was like planting seeds but never tending the garden. I wanted to help, but I didn't know what to do either.

In 2005, God opened another door. I joined the Kampala Evangelical School of Theology (KEST), and it was there that everything changed. Sitting in the classroom, I realised that what our village pastors lacked wasn't passion — it was knowledge. They had the heart to lead, but not the tools. Even before I graduated, I knew I had to do something. So, I started the Kiwoko Bible Institute. The idea was simple: bring theological education to those who couldn't afford it. Pastors from surrounding villages could come and be trained to preach, pray, and lead their congregations more effectively.

The institute officially launched in 2008, and we began with a handful of students. Around the same time, I was introduced to Christianity Explored, a Bible study programme that walks through the Gospel of Mark. It was exactly what our churches needed — a resource that would help new believers understand the basics of the faith. I started using it in small groups and soon, it spread like wildfire.

The Kiwoko Bible Institute continued to grow but we faced challenges. Our first problem was finding a location. By God's grace, we had already established a primary school in Goshen after adopting a boy we found near death. That one act of kindness led to us finding many other children and within six months, we had 48 children under our care. We built a school for them, and soon, it became a thriving community with over 300 students!

The primary school became the perfect place for the Bible Institute to operate, using the school facilities during holidays. Pastors come for two-week intensive modules, where they study God's Word, then return to their villages with coursework. I visit them personally throughout the year to see how they are applying what they've learned in their weekly routines.

But the next hurdle came quickly: we needed books. Our pastors didn't have access to libraries or biblical resources. How could they study and grow without the right materials?

That's when I heard about Langham Partnership. In 2008, I attended one of their preaching conferences and it opened a whole new world for me. Last year, Langham provided books for our Bible Institute, which has been a game-changer. Now, our pastors can dive deeper into their studies and some even return to borrow books to enrich their understanding further.

Langham's Books for Bible Colleges (BfBC) campaign is essential for leaders like me across Africa. It's about more than just books. It's about equipping pastors with the resources they need to lead their congregations, preach faithfully, and disciple new believers. Without these materials, many leaders are left to figure things out on their own, often without sound theology or biblical grounding. Through Langham's support, we've been able to train over 500 leaders in the last 15 years, and the impact is spreading.

Christianity Explored has now been translated into six languages and through these resources, we've reached millions. But there's still so much work to do. My vision is to see every pastor in Uganda trained to handle God's Word with care and conviction. We've recently expanded our training to northern and eastern Uganda and even to refugees from South Sudan. The need is great, but I believe God will provide.

If you're reading this, I ask for your prayers and support. Pray for the pastors we are training, that they would remain faithful in their calling. Pray for the expansion of our programmes and for more resources to equip our leaders. Pray for the Books for Bible Colleges campaign and for those directly contributing to our work at the Kiwoko Bible Institute and Goshen School. Together, we can ensure that the gospel continues to transform lives across Africa.

For more information about the Books for Bible Colleges, visit: uk.langham.org