Human embryo research plans are 'an attack on the sanctity of human life'

The Christian Institute has hit out at proposals by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) to make it easier to carry out research on human embryos.

The organisation said that the plans amount to "an attack on the sanctity of life".

The HFEA is currently consulting on "modernising the regulation of fertility treatment and research involving human embryos".

It wants to expand its regulatory powers and have more discretion in trialling new processes for treatments.

The regulator claims that modernisation is most needed in the areas of patient safety and promoting good practice, access to donation information, consent, and scientific developments.

"The recent Women's Health Strategy notes that changes to the HFEA's regulatory powers may be needed to cover fertility treatment add-ons, where we have no power to exercise control over such treatments even when they have not been proven to be effective," the consultation reads.

"The regulatory challenges of today are increasingly out of step with our powers. We want a new regulatory scheme that encourages a positive culture of best practice wherever possible, but with effective sanctions where necessary."

In response, The Christian Institute, said that the HFEA should not be given greater discretion to make changes.

"This is an attack on the sanctity of human life. Every human being, no matter how young, is made in the image of God, and life is sacred from conception (Genesis 1:27, 9:6; Psalm 51:5)," said David Greatorex, Head of Research, The Christian Institute.

"Our laws already gravely undermine the value of life by allowing experiments on early embryos, and are some of the most liberal in the world.

"These proposals risk more unethical experiments becoming the norm. As an organisation, the HFEA has a track record of pushing the legal and ethical boundaries."

The Christian Institute is asking supporters to respond to the consultation, which is open until 14 April, and has produced a guide with more information.