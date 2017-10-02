How to Get Away With Murder' season 4 spoilers: Betrayal, 'fake' pregnancy and more

Karla Suoza as Laurel Castillo in "How to Get Away With Murder." ABC

"How to Get Away With Murder" finally returned to ABC on Thursday and as with the past seasons, it brings in another mystery. Unlike the previous ones, however, this season's biggest question is not more of a "who killed who?" Instead, fans are left wondering what happened to Laurel's (Karla Suoza) pregnancy.

As seen from the season 3 episode 1 "I'm Going Away," Laurel told her father, Jorge (Esai Morales), that she had an abortion but told Annalise (Viola Davis) and the Keating Four that she has decided to keep the baby. Yet, three months later, there is no baby.

So, what is the deal?

Executive producer Pete Nowalk revealed she's lying to someone. "I think I'll confirm that; yes, she's lying to somebody," he told Entertainment Weekly recently. Of course, he did not provide details as to who that is, but Nowalk did suggest Laurel could be faking the sort of insanity in the final scene.

"Laurel is very smart. She comes from a diabolical father, so she's probably learned a few tricks, so she could be faking a lot of things," he explained, adding, "We saw her lie throughout the episode, and we've seen her lie throughout the series, so that is another good guess."

Laurel's pregnancy aside, the premiere also saw Annalise finally cutting her entire team loose. That was meant to be for their own good but everyone reacted negatively to her decision. Bonnie (Liza Weil), for example, made a drastic move.

Bonnie has been loyal to Annalise since the beginning, standing up by her through everything that happened. Although it is still unclear what she's planning, viewers saw her go to the Assistant District Attorney's office.

According to Nowalk, Bonnie has had enough and she is turning against everyone. "She's going to the dark side because Annalise betrayed her," the showrunner said. "I get Bonnie making a quick decision to get a paycheck and maybe to do it in a way that would hurt Annalise," he added.

Whether Bonnie reveals crucial information to the ADA or not is something fans will have to tune in for. The same goes for Laurel's situation. However, apart from those, they can also look forward to meeting a new face — Connor's father.

Why is Isaac there? What happened to Laurel?? And #WhereIsTheBaby?!! Mysteries galore to come. Strap in. #HTGAWM — Pete Nowalk (@petenowalk) September 29, 2017

In a separate article, it was revealed that D.W. Moffett will play the said role in "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4. Mofett is best known for his roles on NBC's "Friday Night Lights," ABC's "Switched at Birth" and the sitcom "Happily Divorced."

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.