'How to Get Away With Murder' season 4 news: Begins low-key, still delivers knockout reveals

Viola Davis stars in ABC's "How to Get Away With Murder." Facebook/ HowToGetAwayWithMurder

The popular drama series "How to Get Away With Murder" is coming back for its fourth season this week. Unlike previous season openers, the fourth season may begin with a relatively low-key opener. Yet, that does not mean it will be a boring one, as nothing ever is with the series.

Season 4's first episode will not feature a great life-changing event, like previous years. Viewers also need to be ready for some time jumps in the season opener.

"We'll be starting at the beginning of their second semester of their second year in law school," series creator Peter Nowalk told the Hollywood Reporter. "They're halfway done. It's their winter semester."

He said that everyone will be in a more normal place, like how most people who live "without murders happening all the time." Still, a mystery will be introduced right away.

"That's how I always start the writers each year," Nowalk said. "What is our 'Who is under the sheet?'" The show creator said the question that will open the upcoming season is not a question of who, but a question of where. "It's very different than the other seasons, which is why I love it, but it's still a really great mystery," continued Nowalk.

Although the season will be opening with a more low-key start, the show will surely be delivering the knockout suspense and big reveals that it has been known to do. Nowalk also said that the show will still have a "crazyballs" mystery, which has been the source of appeal for many fans.

Academy award-winning actress, Viola Davis, will be returning as Professor Annalise Keating. Following the tragic death of her student Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch), she will return to her family home to try to get her life back. Here, she will realize that "she must make a tough and shocking decision."

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 will premiere on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.