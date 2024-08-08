How can Christians first back against disinformation?

Disinformation and fake news have helped fuel the riots and disorder taking place across parts of the UK. It's just the latest example of how social media can impact all of our lives.

Media campaigning charity Full Fact declared, "The disorder we've seen, triggered at least in part by false claims circulating on social media, is an awful reminder of what can happen when online misinformation spills into the real world."

But how can Christians fight back against the tide of disinformation and fake news sweeping across the internet, and arriving at the smartphone in your hand?

It's easy to feel powerless against the pervasive impact of social media, the algorithms of big tech serving up information that confirms inbuilt biases, or the 'influencers' seeking to use social media to wind up their followers. Elon Musk, the owner of X/Twitter is among those accused of stoking the fires of division in the UK.

But each of us has a voice within our own circle of friends, family, colleagues, and worshippers at our church, so here are some simple steps:

First, don't share without thinking. It's easy simply to share on social media or tell a friend something that you have just read online or in print. But take a few minutes to think over what you have just read or heard. Slow down your response...

Ask yourself: is this from a reliable news source? Can I check this information on another media platform? Slowing down our responses makes it much less likely that we will share fake news or spread disinformation. If in doubt, then don't spread the story — even if you would like it to be true, because of your worldview.

Second, burst your bubble. Journalist James Ball writes: "Knowing what people we disagree with actually say and think — rather than the straw men and caricatures we create in our heads — helps us bridge gaps and makes it harder to demonize people whose politics are different from our own."

In social media, this means being willing to follow people or organisations with which you disagree, and being ready to engage with what they are saying. It may be uncomfortable, and it may not change your point of view, but you will understand better the views that they are expressing – and maybe sharpen your own.

Otherwise, you just see opinions that echo your own, and are never challenged about your viewpoint. The algorithms will keep serving you up posts that you like...

Third, don't succumb to conspiratorial thinking. Full Fact reports that an incorrect name for the suspect in the Southport killings spread rapidly online, alongside false claims he had recently come to the UK on a small boat, or was Syrian. These claims were quickly rebutted by Merseyside Police. But nevertheless, unrest broke out in Southport, with the police reportedly saying people behind the violence had been fired up by social media posts.

As seekers after truth, Christians should be looking for evidence and robust investigations rather than fabricated ideas that intrigue us.

Fourth, support independent journalism. News organisations are under pressure from free material offered on the internet from unreliable sources. If independent journalism is to survive, readers are likely to have to pay an increasing price to support media outlets. The cover price of a newspaper, or an online subscription, can help ensure professional journalism survives. Journalists launching community publications to serve their local areas should be supported by churches.

Fifth, take a stand against disinformation. US academic Dr Lee McIntyre writes: "The issue for me is not to learn how to adjust to living in a world in which facts do not matter, but instead to stand up for the notion of truth and learn how to fight back."

In an era of post-truth, Christians are called to challenge every attempt to obfuscate a fact and challenge falsehoods before they are accepted as true. How you take action will depend on your circumstances, and where you see the truth being undermined.

It could be in your place of work or education, in the media that you consume, or in the social media posts that your friends are circulating. Small actions taken in churches, workplaces or friendship groups can have a ripple effect in drawing people back to the truth.

Post-truth, fake news, and disinformation together pose a serious threat to societies around the world. Citizens can feel powerless in the face of their demoralising and demotivating effects. But Christians can play their part in seeking to bring truth and integrity back into the centre of public life.

A final thought. Don't be afraid to take a step back from social media, if you find the relentless torrent of news and opinion impacting your wellbeing. For the sake of your mental health, take regular breaks away from your screen ... and invest that time in prayer.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a former communications director with the Church of England, and author of 'Responding to Post-truth' (Grove Books).