Holy Rumpus: New partnership for CMS pioneer mission programme

Church Mission Society and the Church of England's Bath and Wells Diocese are joining forces to launch a new regional hub, known locally as Holy Rumpus, to train lay people in pioneering mission.

CMS A design by pioneer missioner Emma Moreton.

Holy Rumpus will offer the CMS Certificate in Pioneer Mission and is for people looking to develop their understanding and practice of pioneering mission. Study will be based around six modules: What is pioneer mission?, Reading the Bible for Context, Doing Theology, Mission Spirituality, Mission Ecclesiology and Pioneering in the Rural Church.

The initiative is part of CMS's growing network of training hubs for lay pioneers which began with the St Cedd Centre for Pioneer Mission in the Diocese of Chelmsford.

Pioneer mission workers are encouraged to explore unconventional ways of connecting with unchurched people. One practitioner is Emma Moreton, who has opened a hat shop in Battle, East Sussex, and creates tailored outfits for steampunks, goths and the alternative community, building relationships and sparking conversations with people who are unlikely to be in a church.

Tina Hodgett, pioneer and evangelism team leader, said: 'At Bath and Wells we are looking for explorers and dreamers who want to follow their God-given dreams to reality; those who can see the culture gap between the church and the local community context and want to help bridge it.'

The first Holy Rumpus CMS pioneer leadership course starts in May 2019; a 'taster day' has been arranged for February 2.