Government eases restrictions on singing in church

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash/David Beale)

More people can now sing in churches across England after the Government further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

Before this weekend, singing at Sunday services had been limited to a lone professional singer behind a screen.  

While there is still a ban on the entire congregation singing together, places of worship are now permitted to arrange for singing by groups or choirs at the front. 

"There should be no group singing by worshippers," the guidance reads. 

It allows "small groups of professional or non-professional singers" to "sing in front of worshippers both outdoors and indoors".

"Singing in groups should be limited to a small set group of people and should not include audience participation," the guidance says. 

Despite this step forward, congregations are still advised to use recordings for the timebing. 

"Where music plays a big part in worship, and recordings are available, we suggest you consider using these as an alternative to live singing," it says. 

Musical instruments used during worship are to be "cleaned thoroughly before and after use".

The Government has been cautious about permitting singing in churches because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus through droplets. 

Research into the transmission of coronavirus through singing is ongoing. 

The Government is yet to set a date for when congregational singing may resume in churches.

Most Read

  1. franklin-graham

    Franklin Graham says America 'is in trouble, needs God's help'

  2. choir

    At what point do Covid mandates on worship become overkill?

  3. kanye-west

    Kanye West quotes the Bible in 'Culture of Life' presidential campaign platform

  4. biden-harris

    Biden and Harris are the 'most pro-abortion presidential ticket in American history'

  5. gender

    Should gay conversion therapy be banned?

  6. harriet-tubman

    Harriet Tubman: a woman who did great things for God despite having so little

  7. biden-harris

    Biden and Harris should not support taxpayer-funded or late-term abortions, say 100+ Democrats

More News

  1. slavery

    7 myths about human trafficking today – and why it's vital that we stop believing them

  2. edinburgh

    Hate crime Bill threatens free speech, say Scottish bishops

  3. ideas

    The antidote to 'cancel culture'

  4. bible

    Research only confirms the reliability of the Bible

  5. children

    A fifth of young people unhappy with their lives - report

  6. cnn

    CNN blasted over 'individuals with a cervix' article