Government eases restrictions on singing in church

More people can now sing in churches across England after the Government further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

Before this weekend, singing at Sunday services had been limited to a lone professional singer behind a screen.

While there is still a ban on the entire congregation singing together, places of worship are now permitted to arrange for singing by groups or choirs at the front.

"There should be no group singing by worshippers," the guidance reads.

It allows "small groups of professional or non-professional singers" to "sing in front of worshippers both outdoors and indoors".

"Singing in groups should be limited to a small set group of people and should not include audience participation," the guidance says.

Despite this step forward, congregations are still advised to use recordings for the timebing.

"Where music plays a big part in worship, and recordings are available, we suggest you consider using these as an alternative to live singing," it says.

Musical instruments used during worship are to be "cleaned thoroughly before and after use".

The Government has been cautious about permitting singing in churches because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus through droplets.

Research into the transmission of coronavirus through singing is ongoing.

The Government is yet to set a date for when congregational singing may resume in churches.