'God has me right where he wants me,' says Justin Bieber as he announces new music and tour

Justin Bieber is ready to return to music after a hiatus to work on some "deep rooted issues".

After stepping back in March to work on himself, he's released a new trailer to YouTube sharing his plans for a new single release - "Yummy" on January 3 - and a US tour over the summer of 2020.

And as has become custom for the "Where are U Now" singer, he talked about his faith in God in the music trailer.

He also revealed that he's the most pleased with this album and is excited to share it with his fans.

"As humans, we are imperfect," he said.

"My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me."

He continued: "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life.

"I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories, I'm just excited to share mine."

He added: "It's the music that I've loved the most out of everything I've done."

In addition to the new album and tour, Bieber revealed that he'll be bringing out a docu-series as well.

The tour will span from May 14, starting in Seattle, Washington, and ending on September 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a few dates in Canada too.

Earlier this year, Bieber told fans he was stepping back for a bit because he had been "unable emotionally" to give them a lively and energetic performance towards the end of his last tour.

"I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that," he had told them in an Instagram update, adding that he would be focused over the next few months "on repairing some deep rooted issues", "so that I don't fall apart" and so that he could "sustain" his marriage to his wife, model Hailey Bieber, and "be the father I want to be".

"Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health," he said at the time.