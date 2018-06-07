Freed grandmother Alice Johnson says Kim Kardashian's help was a miracle of God

[GMA] Alice Johnson [L] freed after 22 years in prison

Alice Johnson was all smiles on Thursday as she spoke of her gratitude at having her life sentence over drug charges commuted by President Donald Trump after Kim Kardashian took her story to the White House.

In a TV appearanace after being freed from federal prison on Wednesday, the 63-year-old grandmother said she would never take life for granted again after spending the last 22 years in prison.

"We are going to appreciate every single moment that we have. Sometimes, we take family and life for granted. I'll never do that again," Johnson told the Today show.

The grandmother was sentenced to life in prison after being arrested in 1993 over her involvement in a drug syndicate. According to the Daily Mail, she admitted to being a middle man for the drug traffickers but says she never directly sold drugs.

She was pardoned by Trump after reality TV star Kardashian visited him at the White House to plead for Johnson's release.

Johnson told GMA that Kardashian's advocacy was a miracle of God: "I know that it was a miracle. I know that only God could have touched Kim Kardashian's heart like that.

"We have connected. She said that she felt something when she saw and heard my story. I'm just so thankful for it. I can't explain it. It's a miracle."

Kardashian shared her joy at the news of the pardon on Twitter, saying: "The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget."

Trump tweeted his well wishes to Johnson following her release: "Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life!"

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian heaped praise on her for her advocacy on behalf of Johnson in a touching Twitter post: "Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!! I am constantly amazed by your determination! No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What's right is right! You did what was right! God bless you."