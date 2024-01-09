Franciscan friars build bridges of trust with Amazon's indigenous people

Franciscan friars are the only visitors to an indigenous village in the Amazon rainforest who are not armed or looking to cut down trees, according to Sônia Pinheiro, one of its elders.

The Capuchin friars are welcomed to the village of Enepü, home to the Ticuna people. They have had a long presence in the isolated region, saving the Ticuna from slavery in the nineteenth century and sharing the Gospel.

The Capuchin friars live in the village and are supported by the locals with food. Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) provides additional support to enable them to carry out pastoral and evangelisation work, including boats which are a necessary means of transport in the area.

Today, the friars are helping the community in Enepü to stay on their lands in the face of pressure to clear them off for the trees.

Brother Paolo Braghini said it was important that the indigenous people remain on their homelands because wherever they have been moved off, tree felling and drug trafficking follow.

Brother Braghini described the Ticuna people as "humble" and said he had felt "deep joy" living alongside them.

"I think that Saint Francis would have loved to live here among them, because they have a natural simplicity, fraternity and harmony with nature.

"Nature is their home, and they know how to let themselves be cared for by nature," he said, adding that they had taught him how "to be a better Franciscan".

Some of them are coming to faith, including Ms Pinheiro, who wants everyone to know about God and has asked for her children to be baptised.

"I have never left this place, I know nothing of the world, but I believe in God, He gives me eternal life," she said.

"I don't want anybody to die without having gotten to know God. Now the names of all my children are written in Heaven."