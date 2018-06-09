Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says she hopes people reading her new memoir will 'see Jesus'

YouTube/Daystar Ainsley Earhardt appears in a screen capture of a video from Daystar

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt says she is hoping that "people see Jesus" when they read her testimony in her new memoir "The Light Within Me."

In an interview with CBN News, Earhardt revealed that she felt that God had been guiding her to write a memoir to share her testimony.

In her new book, Earhardt narrates her experiences while growing up as a Christian in South Carolina.

She recalled that she only came to know Jesus when she was already in college. "I was in a Bible study, Henry Blackaby's Experiencing God, and I started to experience God as I was reading the pages of this workbook and studying scripture with some friends, and we all just searching to fill that void in our lives," she told CBN's Jenna Browder.

Earhardt recalled that she was at a frat party when she became weary and felt the need to call out to Jesus.

"In the middle of the party I looked around and I just said, 'I'm tired of this. I'm tired of living this way and doing this almost every single night in college,' and I walked outside and sat down on the stoop and I just said, 'Jesus, I don't know how to pray this but will you come into my life?'" CBN News quoted her as saying.

Earhardt, who is known for being outspoken about her faith, chronicled how she sought God's will during the course of her career.

While working at a CBS affiliate in San Antonio, she reportedly got an offer to work at Fox News in New York in 2006.

In her journal, Earhardt recounted that she had asked God to "bless her words" and help her earn the approval of the bosses at Fox.

She says that she spent years working overnights and weekends at her new network before she became a host of Fox & Friends.

The show even reportedly grabbed the attention of President Donald Trump, who described Earhardt as a "truly great person" and called her new book "wonderful."

Earhardt says that she does not pay much attention to her critics, because she does not "want that negativity into my heart and into my mind."

Despite her successful career, Earhardt said she had been through difficult times in her life, including a recent divorce.

She said that she felt like she was at a low point in her life when she separated from her husband when she was 33-years-old. But despite the unpleasant experience, she maintained that she felt "loved that year" because she felt that God had "healed" her during that time.

Earhardt eventually remarried in 2012 and became pregnant. The first pregnancy with her new husband ended up in a miscarriage, but she eventually gave birth to a baby girl in 2015.

The TV host said that her life has been "full of blessings" despite her difficult experiences.

She said she is hoping that "people see Jesus" in her new memoir, because everything she wrote about her life in the book "is because of God."

"It's because I asked him to come into my life and I asked him to steer my car and to be in the driver's seat and that's what he's doing," she told CBN News.