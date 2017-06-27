Entertainment
'Fargo' season 4 release date news: Series creator hints five-year wait for premiere

Charmagne Nojas

The long-awaited meeting of Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Emmit Stussy (Ewan McGregor)Instagram/fargo

FX crime drama "Fargo" will take fans on another wild ride down the crime-ridden streets of Minnesota when the fourth season premieres in five years.

"It took 15 months to get Season 2 off the ground, and 18 months to get Season 3 on the air. I have to turn my attention to the second season of 'Legion' and a film potentially the winter after next. We're looking at three years from now," responded "Fargo" executive producer Noah Hawley when Deadline asked about the show's production start date.

Even though Hawley did not promise a release date, he gave fans a subtle hint through the rough timeline he shared. If Hawley starts filming in three years and production takes 15 to 18 months to finish, this would mean "Fargo" season 4 will most likely roll out in 2022.

Being an anthology series, every season brings to life a brand-new crime story set around the same location only in a different period. A new installment may feature a unique storyline but all three stories overlap in some minor details.

Considering this, Hawley has the creative freedom to take "Fargo's" fourth renewal into any direction. The award-winning screenwriter, though, admitted that he is still drawing blanks at what or who the upcoming season would center around.

Looking into all of Hawley's television and movie endeavors, it is understandable why at the "Fargo" creator seems to have run out of ideas. Currently, he is about to finish writing the second installment of FX/Marvel's "Legion" which will start filming in September and finish first quarter of next year. He is also set to produce a limited series for FX with a storyline adapted from the Kurt Vonnegut novel "Cat's Cradle."

There are also a couple of movies in queue for Hawley. He will be directing Fox Searchlight's female astronaut movie "Pale Blue Dot" starring Reese Witherspoon, and a feature adaptation of his own plane crash novel "Before the Fall."

However, another interview that the "Fargo" executive producer had with The Wrap could give fans a little of what to expect. Hawley shared that he always defined the series as a "tragedy with a happy ending," and that it doesn't always have to end with death. As an example, he cited season 2's Mike Milligan who was doomed to working in the same office for his entire life.

