'Fargo' season 4 release date news: Series creator hints five-year wait for premiere
FX crime drama "Fargo" will take fans on another wild ride down the crime-ridden streets of Minnesota when the fourth season premieres in five years.
"It took 15 months to get Season 2 off the ground, and 18 months to get Season 3 on the air. I have to turn my attention to the second season of 'Legion' and a film potentially the winter after next. We're looking at three years from now," responded "Fargo" executive producer Noah Hawley when Deadline asked about the show's production start date.
Even though Hawley did not promise a release date, he gave fans a subtle hint through the rough timeline he shared. If Hawley starts filming in three years and production takes 15 to 18 months to finish, this would mean "Fargo" season 4 will most likely roll out in 2022.
Being an anthology series, every season brings to life a brand-new crime story set around the same location only in a different period. A new installment may feature a unique storyline but all three stories overlap in some minor details.
Considering this, Hawley has the creative freedom to take "Fargo's" fourth renewal into any direction. The award-winning screenwriter, though, admitted that he is still drawing blanks at what or who the upcoming season would center around.
Looking into all of Hawley's television and movie endeavors, it is understandable why at the "Fargo" creator seems to have run out of ideas. Currently, he is about to finish writing the second installment of FX/Marvel's "Legion" which will start filming in September and finish first quarter of next year. He is also set to produce a limited series for FX with a storyline adapted from the Kurt Vonnegut novel "Cat's Cradle."
There are also a couple of movies in queue for Hawley. He will be directing Fox Searchlight's female astronaut movie "Pale Blue Dot" starring Reese Witherspoon, and a feature adaptation of his own plane crash novel "Before the Fall."
However, another interview that the "Fargo" executive producer had with The Wrap could give fans a little of what to expect. Hawley shared that he always defined the series as a "tragedy with a happy ending," and that it doesn't always have to end with death. As an example, he cited season 2's Mike Milligan who was doomed to working in the same office for his entire life.
-
Harry Potter and the Christian gospel: Three Christian moments in the Harry Potter books
It's the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book. The series has long been a focus extreme religious reaction with some Christians arguing the series is a gospel analogy and others that it promotes a dangerous acceptance of the occult.
-
'God revealed himself, even through the valley of the shadow of death': Steven Curtis Chapman talks to Christian Today
Christian Today talks with one of the world's most well-known Christian music stars about his life, music and the story behind it all.
- Harry Potter and the Christian gospel: Three Christian moments in the Harry Potter books
- God is with us through the pain
- Julian the Apostate: How Rome's last pagan emperor went to war with Christians
- Sun, snow and storms: What role does weather play in the Bible?
- Sermon of the Year winner: 'God in the dark'
- Why 'The Benedict Option' is a good option for Christians
- We have them for schools and universities. Why not a league table for churches?
- Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
- A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban
- Eritrea launches new crackdown on Christians
- Supreme Court to rule on Christian 'gay cake' baker
- Methodist Church to get bishops for the first time in UK in mutual recognition pact with Anglicans
- US Supreme Court backs church in major religious rights ruling
- Australian census shows dramatic decline for Christianity, sharp rise of the 'non religious'
- Evangelicals support for same-sex marriage rises – but majority still oppose