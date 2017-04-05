Eminem new album 2017 release date news: 7-11 photo ignites rumors about new album's release date
The wait for the next music release from rap superstar Eminem might soon be over, if rumors turn out to be true.
Rumors about the impending release date of Eminem's new record were sparked after the rapper's longtime manager and business partner at the Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, posted a photo of himself and the rapper while hanging out at a random 7-11 store on Instagram with the caption, "It's been a long time."
The seemingly innocent photo of two friends hanging out caused quite a stir online, after several fans noticed something written on the rapper's hand. According to one of the keen observers, the scribble on Eminem's hand says "April 9," which they claim to be a clue about his next album's release date. However, other reports claim that the note says "April 7."
However, Rap-Up speculates that it would be unlikely to see a new Eminem album released on April 7, since his fellow Interscope rapper Kendrick Lamar is expected to release his own LP on the said date. But the report claims that it does not mean that "The Real Slim Shady" rapper will not be allowed to release a single in the coming days.
Fans have been eagerly waiting for a new release from the 44-year-old rapper, since his last record, "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," came out in 2013. His last project was dropped in 2016 when he released the non-album single "Campaign Speech" on iTunes just a few days before the recent presidential election.
Both Rosenberg and Eminem have yet to address the rumors, but this is not the first time that the rapper's manager posted a photo of the "Lose Yourself" singer inside a branch of 7-11. It could just be a part of the manager's "#7elevenseries," which he started for a while.
Eminem is expected to break his silence soon.
