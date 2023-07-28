Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson visits Christian homeless outreach

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has paid a surprise visit to a church-run homeless ministry in Los Angeles.

The "Jumanji" star and his wife Lauren Hashian visited The Dream Center, run by Angelus Temple in Echo Park.

The church's pastor, Matthew Barnett, said the couple turned up in their car with some donations and gave them to a woman who is eight months pregnant.

They also spent time speaking with people at the centre. The donations included a crib and toys.

Barnett admitted to being a little star struck by the visit, writing in an Instagram post, "How in the world do I describe the magnitude of the moment when (The Rock and Hashian) showed up at the The Dream Center to take care of one of the mothers who lives on campus by providing for the needs for her baby delivery."

He continued, "Not only did he treat her like the most important person in the world, he stayed and listened with a heart of extraordinary compassion to her and anyone.

"I realized very quick that this man not only cares about people's immediate needs but he cares about their potential. I'm still in awe by his extraordinary humility and the spark of hope that he brings to the world."

Johnson replied with a post of his own praising the ministry for its "amazing work" and saying he was "blessed" to hear the testimony of one of the men being supported by the centre.

He added, "We've all been there a time or two and struggling people don't need a hand out. They just need a hand up."