Dozens of Christians killed in Nigeria this month

Staff writer

Men march along a truck carrying the coffins of people killed by the Fulani herdsmen, in Makurdi, Nigeria on January 11, 2018.(Photo: Reuters)

Scores of Christians are reported to have been killed in Nigeria in the month of August. 

Morning Star News reports that some 36 Christians were killed in a string of attacks across Kaduna state, in the north of the country. 

The attacks have been blamed on Fulani herdsmen. 

Judith David, who lives in Machun village, Zangon Kataf County, which was attacked on 26 August, said, "Fulani herdsmen have killed three of our Christians, and five other Christians were also injured.

"It rained at the time the herdsmen invaded our village. We all had already gone to houses to sleep when the herdsmen attacked the village, forcing us to flee into the bush in the rain."

The Rt Rev Jacob Kwashi, Bishop of Zonkwa Diocese, said the attacks were taking place with impunity and that the authorities were arresting Christians for defending themselves rather than the perpetrators. 

He added that the government was doing nothing to stem the violence in the Middle Belt states. 

"We have never seen an evil government in this country like the one of today. The government is fully in support of the bloodshed in Nigeria. We are being killed just because we are not Muslims," Kwashi said.

"These evil Fulani jihadists are enjoying the backing of the government to go about killing people, destroying their houses and farmlands, yet when we try to defend ourselves, the government will go about arresting our people. What kind of justice is this?"

John Audu, a resident of Udawa village in Chikun County, which was attacked on 13 August, said, "We are tired of the blood being shed on a daily basis here. We need help."

Most Read

  1. harvard-university

    Harvard University's chaplaincy team appoints atheist as new president

  2. christian-climate-action

    14 arrested after Christian climate protest inside St Paul's Cathedral

  3. cross

    Why are Christians and other religious minorities not being prioritised in Afghan resettlement programme, asks peer

  4. hurricane-ida

    Churches stand ready to help as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

  5. couples

    More married couples are using prenups, study finds

  6. pope-francis

    Pope calls for prayer and fasting for Afghanistan

  7. taliban

    Fears of a Christian genocide as the last US troops leave Afghanistan

More News

  1. stonewall

    Government departments, educational establishments and even, God help us, the Church need to sever all links with Stonewall

  2. onlyfans

    Are we more free to sell porn than to speak the truth?

  3. eun-hye

    North Korea's 'campaign to exterminate' Christians 'has been brutally effective' - report

  4. covid

    Church leaders tell Boris Johnson: do not introduce Covid-19 vaccine passports

  5. young-people

    For Gen Z teens, letting their actions speak louder than words is an important part of evangelism

  6. moscow

    Faith in the former Soviet Union