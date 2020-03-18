Coronavirus concerns force cancellation of Spring Harvest 2020

Spring Harvest 2020 has been cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

It is one of several large-scale Christian events to be cancelled this week after the Baptist Union of Great Britain (BUGB) and Church of Scotland called off their General Assemblies, both planned for next month.

Spring Harvest had been due to get underway at Butlins in Minehead on 4 April, with subsequent weeks being held in Skegness and Harrogate.

But last Friday - two days after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic - organisers Essential Christian asked for prayers as they deliberated the fate of the four-week conference.

In an announcement on Wednesday, organisers confirmed the cancellation, saying that the decision had been prompted by the "unprecedented situation" and new government advice.

"We are grateful to the many people who have supported us in prayer over the last few days as we have grappled with this unprecedented situation," they said in a statement.

"The decision has been driven by our duty of care to guests, team and the wider community. Changes to government advice in the past 24 hours, advising people to avoid social contact and mass gatherings, followed by discussions with Butlin's have caused us to implement a range of contingency plans."

Spring Harvest is one of the biggest Christian events in the UK, drawing thousands of people each year, many of them families.

Christians discussing the cancellation on social media were mostly sympathetic about the decision, with some saying they had already been planning to pull out because members of their party were self-isolating or at risk.

One person on Facebook said: "I love Spring Harvest and I always enjoy my time there. Whatever happens I may be a bit sad that it can't happen this year but have lots of memories from previous years. May Jesus bless the whole team at this time."

Another wrote: "Pray SH comes through this and continues after the storm. A hard but wise decision. Thanks for the input SH has had in our family."

Spring Harvest said that the financial consequences of cancelling the event "will be serious", with its Chair Gavin Calver asking ticketholders to consider donating some of their refund.

"We are in an unprecedented situation," he said.

"Please do pray for us and please would you consider donating some of your refund to ensure that Spring Harvest's unique ministry continues? We would be so grateful for any help whatsoever."

The organisers of Spring Harvest said that plans were already in hand to use creative online methods instead to deliver Spring Harvest's programme of worship, teaching and all-age content to homes in the UK and beyond.

The decision to cancel the gathering follows a change to Government guidance on Monday asking people to avoid large-scale gatherings.

That announcement prompted major denominations, including the Church of England, Methodist Church and Baptist Union of Great Britain (BUGB), to suspend public worship services until further notice.

On Wednesday, the BUGB said it was postponing its General Assembly until the autumn, while the Church of Scotland announced that its General Assembly had been cancelled.

Both had been due to take place in May.