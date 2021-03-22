Church backs campaign to fund global Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Church of England is getting behind a fundraising campaign to help ensure that people around the world have access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 'VaccinAid' campaign is being led by Unicef UK, with a fundraiser launched online on Crowdfunder.

Unicef has set the ambitious goal of delivering 2.5 billion vaccines around the world by the end of this year "because we'll only ever be safe, if we're all safe".

The campaign will prioritise health workers and the most at risk and vulnerable people, as well as help to provide tests and treatments to people in 190 countries around the world through the global COVAX initiative.

While developed countries are pushing ahead with mass vaccination programmes, there has been concern that less developed nations are being left behind.

Nearly half a billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide in the biggest vaccination drive in history, but the vast majority of these so far have been in wealthy and more developed countries.

In the UK, just under 30 million doses have been given, compared to just 46,000 in Mozambique.

The Unicef campaign is asking people to make a donation or fundraise to help fund the provision of vaccines for others around the world.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is encouraging churches and individuals to take part as a practical demonstration of Jesus's command to love our neighbour.

He said: "The Covid-19 crisis has had a profound impact on people here and around the world, but vaccines offer the hope of a brighter future. I'm delighted that churches and other faith groups in the UK are supporting the VaccinAid campaign.

"There is no better way to show our deep gratitude for the gifts of science and medicine than making sure vulnerable people around the world are also given a shot.

"At the heart of the Christian faith is Christ's call to love our neighbour: keeping one another safe from this terrible disease is part of living that out. I encourage people to donate whatever they can, so we can build a better world together."

Bishop Michael Beasley, the Bishop of Hertford and an epidemiologist, has played a key role in helping to set up the campaign.

He said: "Covid-19 has affected us all - every home, family, school, business and community all around the world.

"And because of the way this virus works we know that it won't be over for anyone until it's over for everyone. That's why I've been delighted to throw my support behind VaccinAid.

"It offers each of us the opportunity to play our individual part in bringing this world wide epidemic to an end.

"If, like me, you've had your jab, you'll know the feeling of relief, gratitude and thankfulness that happens when you've been protected from COVID.

"I'd love the whole world to experience that feeling and protection too. So let's give the world a shot!"