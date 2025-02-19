Church appeals for aid to support displaced people in Manipur

In a humanitarian effort to support the thousands of Manipur people who have been displaced in northeast India, the Presbyterian Church of Wales (PCW) has launched a financial appeal.

The displacement is the result of the persecution and violence which occurred in Manipur in May 2023. The violent upheaval led to the death and destruction of hundreds of people and churches and homes, as well as the displacement of tens of thousands more, many now living in refugee camps across India and neighbouring countries.

Rev Nan Powell Davies, General Secretary of the PCW, along with Rev Rebecca Lalbiaksangi, a Mizo minister of the East Montgomeryshire Pastorate, recently paid a visit to the refugee camp in the Mizoram hills, where 40 families from Manipur are currently seeking shelter.

Rev Powell explained that when Thomas Jones arrived in northeast India in the 1840s, he not only preached the gospel but also made a solemn commitment to the people, dedicating himself and his denomination to fostering a lasting relationship with them. He established a covenant that endures to this day, particularly in times of hardship.

The tribal communities that faced attacks from the Metei people group in 2023 are direct descendants of the tribes that Welsh Calvinistic Methodist missionaries collaborated with in the nineteenth century.

She remarked, "They are part of us and we are part of them. I met peace loving families who have lost everything and experienced unbelievable pain and yet find hope in each other and in God."

Among the survivors from the Mizoram camp are Kimteii and Robert (names changed for security reasons) from the Mizoram camp, who shared their harrowing experiences of survival, loss, and uncertainty.

Kimteii said: "We had to flee when the fires started and we ran into the jungle, with our five year old son, my husband, parents in law and brother in law. My son is traumatised by what he saw and the terror of running away. We have lost everything, we have nothing now.

"Back in Manipur, we had a farm and a business, but that has all gone and we rely on the generosity of the Mizo people.

"We are exhausted and don't know what the future holds for us. My son is terrified by the thought that we might go back to Manipur. He has terrible nightmares about the burning and violence he witnessed – but we must go back when we can. It is our home."

Robert also shared his harrowing experience: "My house and business have gone, burnt to the ground. I had spent all my savings on building and establishing a kindergarten. I was so proud of my business and my work with families. And now it's all gone.

"Not only me this is true of many others. I had neighbours who had worked in the Army and spent their pension on building their own homes. These houses are also burnt down. I long to go home, we all do, but it is not possible. Everything has gone.

"There are no medical or school facilities. It has all been burnt down. When the Metei people attacked us, they set fire to everything and we ran for our lives. We ran down the valley, me, my wife and children. I looked back and all I could see was a sky that seemed to be on fire."

Accordingly, Rev Powell is appealing for donations: "During 2025, we are asking individuals and churches to give generously, to help our brothers and sisters return home and rebuild their houses and businesses."

For those who wish to contribute, donations can be made through https://www.ebcpcw.cymru/en/manipurappeal/