Church of England outlines action being taken to address safeguarding failures

The Church of England's safeguarding body has outlined some of the steps it is taking to address the scandal of sexual abuse by members of the clergy following a scathing independent report.

The National Safeguarding Steering Group has issued its response to the report from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) ahead of a fresh round of public hearings into the Church of England's handling of sexual abuse allegations starting on July 1.

A report into IICSA findings so far accused the Church of putting the reputation of clergy before the welfare of victims, and perpetuating an "avoidance" of reporting allegations to the authorities.

The IICSA report focused on the case of former bishop Peter Ball, who was convicted in 2015 for sexual offences against young men, and how child sexual abuse claims were handled within the Diocese of Chichester, where he was Bishop of Lewes from 1977 to 1992.

Ball, who served 16 months in prison before being released, died this month.

The NSSG's response paper comes a week before the Church of England's main parliamentary body, the General Synod, meeting in York is to be presented with an update on the progress being made to address the failings highlighted by IICSA.

At the July Synod, members will be asked to approve amendments to Canons relating to religious communities in order to strengthen safeguarding measures.

The changes mean that religious communities in the Church of England will be subject to legal designation for the first time, thereby imposing certain safeguarding and child protection requirements upon them. Where they fail to meet these requirements, bishops will have the power to revoke the designation of a religious community "for grave cause".

In its response to the IICSA report, the NSSG reiterated the apology made by the Church of England to victims of abuse by figures of authority within the Church and promised that "concrete actions" would be taken to make parishes safer for children and vulnerable adults.

"The NSSG, on behalf of the Church of England, reiterates the apology to all those who have been abused by those who held a position of power and authority within the Church," it reads.

"It remains committed to ensuring that words of apology are followed by concrete actions to improve how all worshipping communities across the whole Church in its many forms - across its parishes, dioceses, cathedrals, religious communities, national church institutions and other church bodies – respond to concerns and allegations of abuse and to all victims and survivors of abuse and others affected by this, whilst at the same time working to prevent such abuse from occurring in the first place.

"The Church must continue to find ways to place children and young people at the centre of its response and safeguarding at the heart of its mission and culture. The Church recognises that these responses are made to the recommendations from the inquiry that have arisen as a result of IICSA's work to date.

"The Church will need to consider carefully the evidence given to the July public hearings in respect of the national and wider church and is committed to progressing further improvements that can be made ahead of IICSA's final report, when we anticipate additional recommendations being made."

The NSSG paper states that action is already being taken in some areas where criticisms have been raised by the inquiry.

These include a review of the Clergy Discipline Measure - the process by which complaints of serious misconduct by clergy are dealt with. A Working Group has been set up by the House of Bishops to oversee the reform of this measure.

An independent Safeguarding Ombudsperson Service is also being developed with the aim of "strengthening processes for the selection and training of clergy", as well as a Survivor's Charter in consultation with victims.

The NSSG add that it "strongly supports" IICSA's recommendation to the Government to amend the Sexual Offences Act 2003 to cover sexual abuse committed by clergy on young people aged 16 to 18 and said it wants changes to the law to go further than this to include lay officers involved in regulated church activity, such as volunteers leading children's and youth work.