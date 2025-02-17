Christians provided for after Islamist attacks

International Christian Concern (ICC) a Christian charity that seeks to ease and make known the plight of persecuted Christians worldwide, has shared the story of a believer in Kenya whose life was nearly destroyed by Islamist militants.

John Mwangi Gichira saw his village attacked by the al-Shabab militant group in December 2023.

"We were forced to flee our homes, leaving behind everything we had worked for ... Our house was set on fire, my 10,000-liter water tank was destroyed, and all my chickens were stolen. We lost everything in an instant. Life became a struggle."

Following the attack, John and his family were forced to live in a refugee camp for several months. While at the camp, the family lived in fear of another attack and struggled to find a way to rebuild the life that had been taken away from them.

"Even though we were surrounded by loss, we had to hold on to hope."

It was at this point that ICC intervened, providing food and clothing to the troubled family. According to John, the "real turning point" was when ICC provided him with a motorbike

"This motorbike became my lifeline. It allowed me to earn a steady income and provide for my family again."

ICC also gave the example of Wambugu Mutahi, who like John saw his life's work go up in flames during an al-Shabab attack. In February of last year Wambugu's home was one of ten that were destroyed by al-Shabab.

Wambugu's wife was sick at the time and required expensive medical treatment. As with John, ICC provided Wambugu with their immediate needs and also a motorbike, allowing Wambugu to earn money as a taxi driver.

Wambugu said of ICC, "I'm deeply humbled and grateful for ICC's support. I believe this help was a gift from God. It has transformed our lives, and I pray that God continues to bless ICC and their mission. Their kindness has given me the opportunity to rebuild my life and restore my family's dignity."