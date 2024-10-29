Christians highlighted in new British Library exhibition on the Middle Ages through the eyes of women

A new exhibition at the British Library will offer a rare look at the lives of medieval women, illuminating their often-hidden place in history through a multi-sensory experience. Using a range of displays, including scent installations, films, music and digital interactives, Medieval Women: In Their Own Words counters the standard narratives that tell history through the experiences of men, bringing the lives of women front and centre.

Among the individual stories featured in the exhibition are those of Hildegard of Bingen, the visionary and prophet who wrote theological, musical and medical works; Estellina Conat, the first woman on record to release a book under her own name; Christine de Pizan, Europe's first female professional author; Joan of Arc, France's warrior saint who led them to triumph at the siege of Orléans; and Trota of Salerno, the influential female physician.

The exhibition takes a range of items from the British Library's own rich collection of original manuscripts, documents and printed books, but also includes a number of significant loans from UK and international lenders.

Among the items on display are an original signed letter from Joan of Arc to the citizens of Riom, penned in 1429 to request military aid, as well as the only surviving complete copy of The Revelations of Divine Love written by Julian of Norwich, the first work in English known to be authored by a woman.

"Through over 140 amazing objects, Medieval Women highlights the importance of original manuscripts, documents, printed books and artefacts in recovering the lives of women in the past," Eleanor Jackson, Lead Curator of Medieval Women at the British Library said.

"While their stories have been traditionally overlooked, this exhibition restores women to their central place in history and reveals the vital contributions that they have made to our society."

The exhibition includes objects that show the place faith held in the day-to-day life of medieval women, including an early 15th-century birthing girdle inscribed with prayers intended to help provide a quick and painless delivery, and a copy of The Rule of St Clare, the first set of monastic guidelines written by a woman.

Visitors will also find themselves experiencing the scents of medieval life, with the library commissioning scent designer Tasha Marks to develop four immersive fragrance installations that include two fragrances that are based on recipes from the 13th-century text De Ornatu Mulierum (On Women's Cosmetics) and recreate a hair perfume and a breath freshener. Visitors will also experience two scents based on the designer's interpretations of medieval understandings of the heavenly and demonic.

Accompanying the exhibition are a number of in-person and online events inspired by the exhibition, including talks from award-winning writers like Kate Mosse, Philippa Gregory and Lauren Groff who will discuss how the medieval period has influenced their own work as well as unpacking the stories that feature in the exhibition

The events include a special live performance from composer and multi-instrumentalist Laura Cannell, whose new album Rituals of Hildegard Reimagined includes the reconstructed music of Hildegard von Bingen, a performance by Gazelle Twin and the London Symphony Orchestra, and a London Literary Salon workshop on Chaucer.

There will also be a number of academic presentations, including from Dr Hetta Howes from London's City University and writer Helen Carr re-assessing some of the preconceptions about the lives of medieval European women while historian Dr Janina Ramirez, author of the best-selling Femina, will explore the role of chivalry in the Middle Ages.

Made possible through the support of Joanna and Graham Barker and the Unwin Charitable Trust, Medieval Women: In Their Own Words will be open at the British Library from 25 October - 2 March 2025. It will also include the opportunity to purchase an accompanying book of essays, Medieval Women: Voices & Visions.