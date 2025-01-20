Christian schools and parents seek judicial review over government's VAT tax raid

Christian schools parents are pursuing legal action against the government over the introduction of VAT to private school fees.

The 13 claimants, supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), say that the changes are unlawful and a breach of their human rights.

Schools launching the legal action include the award-winning Emmanuel School in Derby, the Branch Christian School in Yorkshire, The King's School in Hampshire, and the Wyclif Independent Christian School in south Wales.

Stephen White, 40, said the addition of VAT, which came into effect on 1 January, created a "caricature of wealthy schools full of wealthy parents" which does not reflect reality.

In his case, he lives in one of the most deprived areas of Bradford so that he can afford to send his four children to the Branch Christian School.

He chose to send his children to a private Christian school because of increasing secularisation in state and even Church of England-run schools. He called the government policy "unjust and discriminatory", and says he may now have to home-school his children.

"As Christians, we believe that it is our duty as parents to raise our children in line with our beliefs. This policy denies us this right and choice and must be challenged," he said.

Caroline Santer, headteacher at The King's School, said the school would be "significantly impacted" by the introduction of VAT and the removal of business relief rates for charitable private schools.

"Parents send their children to the school because they want their children to have a Christian education," she said.

"The vast majority of our pupils are not from affluent backgrounds. We have a number of single parent families receiving Universal Credit and most families make huge financial sacrifices in order to send their children here."

The King's School provides Christ-centred education to over 230 children aged 4 to 16, some 15 per cent of whom are on the special needs register.

"The needs of these children and families would otherwise not be served in the state sector in our area," she said, adding that the school "has no ability to absorb the cost of VAT", meaning that it will have to be passed on to parents.

"The introduction of VAT represents an existential threat to the school," she said.

"We do not have reserves to cover the extra outlay and will have to pass it on to parents. Our parents are generally not wealthy, and we do not know how many will not be able to afford it or who will fall into arrears.

"As a direct consequence of the policy, pupils have al ready begun to be withdrawn from the school."

Emmanuel School headteacher Ben Snowdon said he was "deeply concerned" about the changes.

"The consequences of this policy will be devastating for independent Christian schools and many other low-cost independent schools across the country," he said.

"It is especially concerning to parents who are not from affluent backgrounds and who have children with special education needs.

"At Emmanuel School we share the government's desire to ensure that all children have access to high quality education, but we're deeply concerned that the government's VAT proposals will hinder this aim."

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams said the effect of the policy was to remove the choice of a Christian education from parents.

"The government is enforcing an ideology of education without understanding what is happening on the ground," she said.

"The government's policy will have the effect of removing parental choice and authority from how their children are educated. The devasting impact of this is told through the stories of those bringing this case.

"The government's policy will devastate the work of brilliant Christian schools that have been pioneered and maintained by dedicated staff working on sacrificial salaries because they believe in Christian education.

"Contrary to the hype, this policy doesn't level the education field by taxing the wealthy. Instead, it punishes and may force the closure of amazing schools launched on a shoestring and a leap of faith by individuals passionate about children receiving a Christian education."

She added, "Labour must row back on this policy urgently. If they don't, we will continue to pursue every legal avenue in the pursuit of education freedom for all."