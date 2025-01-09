Christian group backs calls for national inquiry into grooming gangs

Christian Concern has joined calls for a national inquiry into grooming gangs formed mainly of Pakistani Muslim men who targeted young white girls.

Labour has been accused of cowardice after MPs voted against a national inquiry during a debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

Christian Concern's Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, said there should be a national inquiry that is "fully independent" of the government and which has the power to prosecute those who "turned a blind eye" to the problem, including members of the police, social services and Crown Prosecution Service - which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer headed from 2008 to 2013.

Mr Dieppe accused politicians of "sacrificing young girls to political correctness" as he called for tougher sentencing and the deportation of foreign nationals convicted of grooming gang offences.

He said he was encouraged that the scandal and the Islamic connection were being more openly discussed after former Rochdale MP Simon Danczuk claimed he was warned not to link it to the Muslim community because it could harm Labour's electoral chances. However, Mr Dieppe questioned why no one has yet taken responsibility.

"We have sacrificed young girls on the altar of political correctness for too long. It is time for it to stop. It is time for action, not words. It is time for those who aided the cover-up to face justice," he said.