Christian baker discriminated against transgender woman, court rules

A Christian baker violated Colorado's anti-discrimination law when he refused to bake a pink and blue cake for a transgender woman, a court has ruled.

Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, turned down the order from Autumn Scardina who then filed suit for discrimination in 2019.

Judge A Bruce Jones, of the Denver District Court, ruled that Phillips' actions were an unlawful and discriminatory denial of goods and services due to Scardina's transgender status.

Phillips plans to appeal the decision.

Representing him in court was Kristen Waggoner, of the Alliance Defending Freedom, who said, "Radical activists and government officials are targeting artists like Jack because they won't promote messages on marriage and sexuality that violate their core convictions.

"We will appeal this decision and continue to defend the freedom of all Americans to peacefully live and work according to their deeply held beliefs without fear of punishment."

Phillips has been in and out of court for nearly a decade since legal action was first taken against him after he refused to bake a same-sex wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012.

Colorado's Civil Rights Commission sided with the couple but the US Supreme Court later ruled in 2018 that Phillips had been treated unfairly.

Earlier this year, one of two charges against Phillips in connection with the transgender cake case was dismissed by the court. The dropped charge claimed Phillips had engaged in "an unfair or deceptive trade practice."