Charismatic leader Colin Urquhart passes away from cancer

Thanks have been given for the life of Charismatic leader Colin Urquhart after his passing from cancer.

His death comes after over half a century of ministry, which included countless speaking engagements and penning many influential books, among them When the Spirit Comes.

He was founder of Kingdom Faith Church in Horsham, West Sussex, now led by his son Clive Urquhart.

Clive said in a statement that his father had passed away peacefully on Monday night after a rapid deterioration in his condition.

"His whole life was focused on seeing God's Kingdom and glory being released on earth which was marked with seasons revival at various times during his life and ministry," he said.

"We give thanks to the Lord for the many thousands of lives that have been saved, healed and transformed during more than 55 years of ministry."

Urquhart passed away with his family by his side. He is survived by wife Caroline, son Clive, and daughters Claire and Andrea.

A celebration of his life is due to take place in the coming weeks, with details to be released shortly.

Tributes have been paid on social media:

Colin Urquhart was one of the most influential figures in evangelical christianity in the last 50 years. A diligent preacher, a caring pastor and a faithful servant. He will be missed, though his legacy would be not to look at him, but to look to Jesus. https://t.co/TwanKzuwhc — Simon M ???? (@god_finance) September 14, 2021

Very sorry to hear about the death of Colin Urquhart, an amazing preacher back in the charismatic movement. I loved his book, 'When the Spirit Comes'. Read it over and over. Rest in Peace Colin and prayers for his family. — JanShaw (@JanShaw27079405) September 15, 2021

Sad to hear the legend that was Colin Urquhart has passed away. He was a huge influence in charismatic world. Groundbreaking. Passionate. #church #charismatic — David Warren (@davidwarren52) September 14, 2021

Saddened by the news that another general of the Lord, ps @ColinUrquhart , has left us.

His book ‘Anything you ask’ was the very first I read after giving my life to Jesus. Thank God for a heart and ministry that affected so many lives, mine included. pic.twitter.com/fBEGepBBZe — Joakim Lundqvist (@joakimlundqvist) September 14, 2021