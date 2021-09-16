Charismatic leader Colin Urquhart passes away from cancer

Staff writer

Colin Urquhart 1940 - 2021

Thanks have been given for the life of Charismatic leader Colin Urquhart after his passing from cancer.

His death comes after over half a century of ministry, which included countless speaking engagements and penning many influential books, among them When the Spirit Comes.

He was founder of Kingdom Faith Church in Horsham, West Sussex, now led by his son Clive Urquhart. 

Clive said in a statement that his father had passed away peacefully on Monday night after a rapid deterioration in his condition. 

"His whole life was focused on seeing God's Kingdom and glory being released on earth which was marked with seasons revival at various times during his life and ministry," he said. 

"We give thanks to the Lord for the many thousands of lives that have been saved, healed and transformed during more than 55 years of ministry." 

Urquhart passed away with his family by his side. He is survived by wife Caroline, son Clive, and daughters Claire and Andrea. 

A celebration of his life is due to take place in the coming weeks, with details to be released shortly. 

Tributes have been paid on social media:

