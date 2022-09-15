Chaplains offer comfort to mourners queuing to see the Queen

Mark King

Fr Jake Dicto (l), Roman Catholic chaplain at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust, and Fr Peter Anthony (r), vicar of the Anglican central London church, All Saints Margaret Street, at the start of their shift.(Photo: Twitter/All Saints Margaret Street)

Chaplains from different faiths and denominations have been offering a comforting word to the thousands of people queuing to see the Queen lying in state.

The chaplains have been chatting with people waiting in line and offering prayer where requested.

The queue stretches nearly three miles along the Thames, from beyond London Bridge to Westminster Hall where the Queen will lie in state until 6:30am on Monday.

Some people waited several days to file past the Queen, spending a soggy Tuesday night camping out to ensure their spot.

The chaplains will accompany the crowd during day-light hours over the next few days.

They will be recognisable by their hi-vis vests with 'Faith Team' printed on them. 

The Church of England has been involved in organising the chaplaincy service in partnership with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Priests from across the Diocese of London and Southwark volunteered for the service and were given an induction by the Spiritual Care Team at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

Southwark Cathedral, which sits next to London Bridge, said it was "delighted" to be one of the chaplaincy hubs for the queue. 

The Salvation Army is also providing refreshments and first aid hubs along the route.

"We're doing our bit," the Church and charity said. 

