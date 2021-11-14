Carl Lentz's wife says cheating scandal left her with depression, anxiety and PTSD

The wife of ex-Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz has opened up about her struggles with depression, anxiety and PTSD in the year since her husband's infidelity and subsequent firing.

Laura Lentz, who has stood by her husband, spoke honestly about the impact of his cheating in an Instagram post showing off a new artwork she has just purchased called "Beautiful Scars".

Baring all, Laura said the fallout from the scandal left her with such bad depression that she struggled to get out of bed some days.

"This past year was a doozy for our family," she wrote.

"I have dealt with so much personally, I have never experienced anxiety or PTSD until this year!

"I have struggled with a mild depression for many years, but this year it got to be so bad that there were days I didn't want to get out of bed."

Carl Lentz was the senior pastor of Hillsong NYC and East Coast for many years before being fired in November 2020 over "moral failures" and leadership issues.

He subsequently admitted he had been "unfaithful in my marriage".

"I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need," he said at the time.

In her Instagram post, Laura revealed she has been working through the "trauma" of the past year with therapists, and that she hopes her experience could help others going through something similar.

"Although I wouldn't wish my journey on my worst enemy (I apparently have a few), I would not change my story!!," she said.

"I know as I continue on my journey of healing, learning to put myself first, focus on my family and grow in my marriage, I can use my story so far to help someone else!

"Don't get me wrong it's not easy, everyday I feel the trauma, the thoughts and memories. And geez am I grateful for my therapists!

"We all have scars from many of life's experiences, and I am choosing to see mine as 'BEAUTIFUL'... this artwork is my reminder - the bumps, rips and rough parts!"