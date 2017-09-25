Can kids learn about God from singing, dancing vegetables? Yes, says VeggieTales

If you haven't checked out the new VeggieTales series, it debuted last week and it's a lot of fun.

The 13-episode season takes Larry the Cucumber, Bob the Tomato, Petunia Rhubarb, Junior Asparagus and the rest of the Veggie bunch out of the house and into the town as they set off to explore the city. VeggieTales in the City has two 11-minute stories per episode, aiming to offer inspirational and amusing content alongside faith-filled lessons in living.

Big Idea Entertainment

Each story features Bible-centred values and truths such as humility, trusting God when you're scared, loving your neighbour, and a brand new original song.

Big Idea Entertainment, which produces VeggieTales, was launched in 1993 and since then VeggieTales has sold over 75 million videos, 13 million books and more than seven million CDs. Its general manager Lesline Ferrell told Christian Today: 'Laughing, talking, singing vegetables is certainly an unlikely concept yet I think that is part of what has led to its success.

'The absurdity, silliness and fun embedded in each of the characters and stories is what makes VeggieTales so likable and endearing to kids. And very important to our success is that we stay consistent in delivering what parents have come to love and expect from VeggieTales – faith-based stories that help kids learn and apply what the Bible teaches about God, ourselves and how we can live by trusting and loving God.'

The key message underlying every story, Ferrell said, was 'the love of God for each person and that when we know that love we can go out into the world and be who God has made us to be and to serve in the way he has made us to serve'.

Asked how Big Idea married producing a Christian-based show with trying to reach as wide an audience as possible, Ferrell said: 'We work hard to build a story where the characters live out real feelings and needs that are common to all of us.'

VeggieTales in the City is available on the Netflix platform.