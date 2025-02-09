British Medical Association criticised over LGBT equality drive

Staff writer

The British Medical Association has been accused of being captured by "gender ideology" after it released a report that aimed "to understand and improve the experiences of LGBTQ+ medics".

According to the report, around 40% of LGBT people experienced some kind of discriminatory behaviour while working in the medical profession. This covered everything from "derogatory language" to violence.

The report found that half of trans medical professionals "directly experienced transphobia".

The BMA said that it wanted to put "greater focus on the negative impact of microaggressions" and to "increase the visibility of LGBTQ+ role models" in the medical profession.

The Family Education Trust condemned an educational video put out by the BMA on the report, writing on X, "This video doesn't mention the safeguarding of women forced to change in front of men or vulnerable patients accused of 'misgendering'. Gender ideology has no place in the NHS."

The report was also criticised by a therapist, who said on X that the BMA was calling, among other things, for puberty blockers for children and gender self-identification, before saying that the NHS had been "captured by ideologues masquerading as doctors".

The report is contains quotes from LGBT doctors who are critical of their experiences in the NHS.

One GP who identified as trans and lesbian said, "I have asked people to use my they/them pronouns, they have laughed and said it is too much hassle."

A trans junior doctor complained of "[frequent] 'banter' about identity such as 'I've decided to identify as a carrot today'".

Another trans junior doctor said: "Previous manager with whom I had a good relationship, became distant and no longer spoke with me after I transitioned."

