Britain's politicians can learn kindness from Christians, says London mayor

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

As Westminster politicians continue to lock horns over Brexit, the Mayor of London has said they should look to the Church for inspiration.

Speaking to Premier Christian Radio, Sadiq Khan said politicians could learn how to be kind from Christians who serve the needy in their community regardless of their faith or beliefs.

'One of the things which inspires me about our churches is a simple word - kindness,' he said.

'The Church does kindness so well - treating each other with civility and respect and I wish us politicians learnt from that.

'The way we talk together, how we don't even have the patience to hear someone else's argument, giving people the benefit of doubt.'

He added: 'One of the great things about the Church is when they're helping a rough sleeper or someone involved in violent crimes, they don't say, "Are you a Christian? Are you practicing? What are your views?" - they want to help you.

'I think that's inspirational and that's one of the things I try to engender in my own life.'

Twitter has been alight over the Government's Brexit deal and Theresa May's leadership.

The Prime Minister was met with anger when she announced that there would be no vote on her Brexit plan until January.

She said 'meaningful' debate on the deal would resume on January 7, with a vote the following week.

The announcement was greeted by jeers in the House of Commons.

'Avoiding no deal is only possible if we can reach an agreement or if we abandon Brexit entirely,' she said.