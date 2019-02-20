Brexit is in God's hands, says Juncker as Theresa May heads back to Brussels

(Photo: Unsplash/King's Church International)

Jean-Claude Juncker said the process of Britain's exit from the European Union is in God's hands as he prepared to meet Theresa May in Brussels on Wednesday.

May is meeting again with the European Commission President in a bid to renegotiate the controversial Irish 'backstop' agreement.

Juncker has indicated that there is no new deal to be done, although in an interview with the German newspaper Stuttgart Zeitung this week, he expressed his openness to extending Article 50 in order to avoid a no-deal scenario.

As the clock runs down on the March 29 deadline, Juncker told the newspaper that a way through the current impasse was 'in God's hands'.

'When it comes to Brexit, it is like being before the courts or on the high seas; we are in God's hands,' he told the Stuttgart Zeitung.

'And we can never quite be sure when God will take the matter in hand.'

With less than six weeks to go until the Brexit deadline, Britain and the EU are locked in a stalemate over the Irish backstop, with May seeking a time limit or a unilateral exit clause - something EU leaders have ruled out.

Before leaving for Brussels, May told parliament she would bring a new deal back for a vote after securing changes with EU leaders.

'Obviously we are in these discussions with the European Union and we will bring a vote back to this house when it is possible to bring a deal that deals with the issue that the House of Commons has raised,' she told parliament.

'We have listened to the House of Commons, we are working on the views of the House of Commons with the European Union, and we will bring a vote back when it is the right time to do so.'

Juncker, however, has said he does not expect the talks to lead to any new EU position on Brexit.

'I have great respect for Theresa May, for her courage and her assertiveness. We will have a friendly talk but I don't expect a breakthrough,' he said.